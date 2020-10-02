The No. 2 Cody football Broncs handed out their most dominating performance of the year beating Evanston 61-14 on homecoming Friday at Spike Vannoy Field.
Cody's pass defense stole the show, returning three interceptions for touchdowns and snagging four interceptions in the game. The defense also had two fumble recoveries.
Jack Schroeder and Chaz Cowie had two touchdowns a piece.
The Broncs (5-0) made quick work of the Evanston (1-5) defense to start. At 9:05 in the first Schroeder barreled through the line for a 10-yard rushing score. After Jackson Gail nailed the PAT it was 7-0, capping off a 10 play, 80-yard drive that took just 2:55.
Cody Phillips had 51 all-purpose yards on the drive alone.
On the Red Devils' very first play from scrimmage, an overthrown pitch was recovered by Schroeder for a fumble recovery.
Just four plays later, Cody quarterback Caleb Pryor found Keaton Stone for a 13-yard touchdown at 7:22 in the first. A fake field goal turned passing play fell incomplete making it 13-0.
On the next drive, Drew Trotter was able to intercept a bobbled Evanston pass.
The Broncs then drove all the way to the 5-yard line before Pryor's pass was intercepted in the end zone.
With 33.3 seconds left in the first at the Evanston 11, Phillips took a pitch and nimbly cut his way through the defense, sneaking by the pylon to make it 20-0. The score finished off a five play, 30-yard drive.
At 11:17 in the second, Schroeder returned an interception for a touchdown. Schroeder found an excellent angle in pass coverage, leaping up to catch the ball. He would take it back 64 yards for a score and it was 27-0.
Less than 2 minutes later, Nic Talich chased down Evanston quarterback Jaxin Moore and sacked him, causing him to fumble the ball that Talich then recovered.
Late in the second, Cowie ran it in from 1 yard to give the Broncs a 34-0 lead entering the half.
Cody took off right where they left in the third as they quickly drove down field on their first possession. The Broncs pushed it to 41-0 when Cowie got a 6-yard rushing score at 8:32 in the third.
On Evanston's first play of the next drive, Tanner Blatt intercepted a pass and ran it back 50 yards for a touchdown, weaving in and out of a handful of Red Devils. The score gave Cody a 48-0 lead at 8:17 in the third.
The Broncs cleared their bench in the fourth quarter as all 50 players who suited up saw playing time.
Cody scored again when Matt Nelson found an opening around the corner and scampered off a 13-yard touchdown at 8:42 in the fourth. After a missed PAT it was 54-0.
Cody's last touchdown of the night came when Trey Thomasson intercepted a pass near the 15-yard line and returned it 85-yards for a touchdown, making it 61-0 with 4:18 left.
For Thomasson it was his first time seeing varsity time on defense, while fellow sophomore Remy Broussard brought home his first varsity sack.
Evanston finally got on the scoreboard when Moore found an opening around the corner and rushed 76 yards for a touchdown to bring Evanston within 61-7.
Derek Johnson then followed suit with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 5.2 seconds left for the last score of the game.
Cowie led the Broncs with 80 yards rushing on 10 carries. Phillips had 77 total yards. It was the most points Cody had scored in a game since 2014.
Pryor finished 4-for-10 with 38 passing yards.
Stone led the defense with 7.5 tackles.
Cody will play at Star Valley (1-5) next Friday.
