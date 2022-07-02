The 103rd annual Cody Stampede kicked off Friday night for the first of four nights in what looks to be another packed event.
Stampede Board President Chad Ball said the night before that the final rodeo July 4 was already sold out and Sunday's rodeo was close to a sell out as well.
Friday, spectators had the chance to watch the first batch of rodeo contestants looking to snag top spots in the one-header rodeo.
Barrel racer Leslie Smalygo from Skiatook, Oklahoma put herself in great position at Stampede Park setting the pace at 17.04 seconds. Her time is just one tick off of the winning time here in 2021 of 17.03. However, with over 100 barrel racers yet to compete here, there is a possibility that her first place position will change.
Smalygo is 35th in the world standings. A win here would add significantly to her earnings and move her closer to the top 15 that qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. She has the remainder of the Fourth-of-July Holiday known as Cowboy Christmas to keep the momentum from Cody going.
And while she and other contestants are headed to other rodeos a brand-new group is on their way to compete at Stampede Park for a piece of the purse that will top out at nearly $400,000 this year.
Rodeo action continues on Saturday night beginning at 8 p.m.
Results
First performance --
Bareback riding: 1, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 76 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Breaking News. 2, Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla., 75. 3, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 74.5. 4, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 72.
Steer wrestling: 1, Riley Reiss, Manning, N.D., 4.4 seconds. 2, Sam Goings, Fallon, Nev., 4.8. 3, Bridger Chambers, Stephensville, Mont., 5.0. 4, Timmy Sparing, Helena, Mont., 5.4.
Team roping: (two times) 1, Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas, and Chad Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 4.6 seconds. 2, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, 19.7.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Tanner Burner, Daniel, Wyoming, 84.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Miss Ellie. 2, (tie) Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, and Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 84 each. 4, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 82.
Breakaway roping: 1, Charity Hoar, Pine Bluff, Wyo., 2.4 seconds. 2, Suzanne Williams, Winnemucca, Nev., 4.7. 3, Kendal Pierson, Wardlow, Alberta, 11.9. 3, tina Hunter, Neola, Utah, 12.9.
Tie-down roping: 1, Todd Brown, Lamar, Colo., 12.5 seconds. 2, Rylee Rogers, West Haven, Utah, 17.3. 3, Neil Dove, Hico, Texas, 20.2. 4, Wyatt Hunter, Neola, Utah, 22.0.
Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.04. 2, ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.24. 3, Megan McLeod – Sprague, Marsing, Idaho, 17.38. 4, Molly Pritchard, Waller, Texas, 17.61.
Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 86 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Yimmy. 2, Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 84. 3, Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., 79.
Current leaders after slack and performance –
Steer wrestling: 1, (tie) Connor McKell, Springville, Utah and Riley Reiss, Manning, N.D., 4.4 seconds each. 3, Reed Kraeger, Waco, Neb., 4.5. 4, Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 4.6.
Tie-down roping: 1, Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 8.6 seconds. 2, (tie) J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif., and Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.6 each. 4, (tie) Dakota Felton, Mountain Home, Texas, and Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho., 10.0.
Team Roping: 1, Pedro Egurrola, Florence, Ariz., and J.C. Flake, Laramie, Wyo., 4.5 seconds. 2, Kreece Thompson, Munday, Texas, and chad Williams, Stephenville, Texas, 4.6. 3, Jase Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., and Riley Pedro, Honolulu, Hawaii, 5.1. 4, Cutter Machado, Santa Maria, California and Dalton Pearce, San Luis Obispo, California, 5.3.
