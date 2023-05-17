The Cody Middle School track team wrapped up a successful season at the conference and best of the best meets.
The eighth-grade girls and boys finished first at the Yellowstone Conference Invite in Thermopolis on May 6.
The seventh grades girls were second, the seventh grade boys third, and the sixth grade girls and boys finished fourth.
Cody had multiple champions at the event.
For the girls, sixth grader Bree Stevenson won long jump, seventh-graders Raina Wacob won the 1,600 and Oaklee Smith the 100 hurdles, and eighth graders Mali Merager the 200 and Lillie Kirkham the 400 and 1,600.
The 4x100 relay team of Braylei Varian, Kenna Livingston, Ashlyn Weiner and Smith finished first, as did the 4x400 relay of Merager, Hailie Schramm, Danielle Foote and Wachob.
On the boys side, sixth-graders Nicolas Gillet took first in high jump, Zack Martin won shot put and Christian Kosman discus.
The 4x400 team of Eli Kingston, Gillet, Alex Stewart and Callen Schubert won, as did the sprint medley squad with William Dean, Gillet, Ryan Stonelake and Alex Stewart.
Eighth-grader Boston Cronebaugh won the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles, while Kyler Stinson took first in the 400 and 800.
The 4x100 relay team of Stinson, Lucas Stewart, Cache McFadden and Cronebaugh also took first.
At the Best of the Best meet on May 9 in Lander, five individuals and four relays finished first.
Cronebaugh (eighth) dominated his events, winning the 100 and 200 hurdles.
Kirkham (eighth) won the 400, and Stinson (eighth) the 400 and 800
Lane Stevenson (eighth) finished first in the 200 hurdles.
Wachob (seventh) won the 1,600 and 800.
The eighth-grade 4x100 relay of Stinson, Stewart, McFadden and Cronebaugh won, as did the sprint medley team of Kanin Phillips, Damian Sander, Illia Williams and Stinson.
The girls eighth-grade 4x400 of Merager, Rycewicz, Schramm and Kirkham took first, as did the younger girls 4x400 squad of Foote, Wachob, Chloe Ross and Alayna Hutchison.
The Cody Middle School track team wrapped up the regular season with the Lovell Invite. Results from that meet are listed.
Lovell Middle School Invitational
Girls
Sixth grade
100 meter dash – 2. Bree Stevenson, 14.96; 5. Aleena Diaz, 15.50; 7. Zoey Wiener, 16.50; 13. Rowan Black, 17.09; 19. Eden Armacost, 18.02.
200 meter dash – 6. Diaz, 33.58; 7. Kori Merritt, 34.34.
800 meter run – 2. Siena Reed, 3:09.03.
1600 meter run – 2. Reed, 6:28.39.
100 meter hurdles – 6. Merritt, 22.26.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Stevenson, Black, 3. Wiener, Diaz), 1:03.03.
800 sprint medley relay – 2. Cody A (Armacost, Black, Merritt, Maddie LaFrentz), 2:29.31.
High jump – 3. Black, 6-06.
Long jump – 1. Stevenson, 12-02.25; 6. Wiener, 9-10.75; 11. Diaz, 9-02.75; 16. Armacost, 7-10.
Shot put – 10. Wiener, 13-07; 13. Armacost, 10-08.
Seventh grade
100 meter dash – 3. Braylei Varian, 14.21; 4. Chloe Ross, 14.22; 12. Kenna Livingston, 15.87.
200 meter dash – 4. Ashlyn Wiener, 31.71; 8. Riley Reno, 35.32; 10. Madelyn Rindal, 37.68.
400 meter dash – 3. Alayna Hutchison, 1:10.07; 10. Reno, 1:21.30.
800 meter run – 2. Raina Wachob, 2:46.42; 3. Danielle Foote, 2:47.13.
1600 meter run – 1. Wachob, 6:02.43; 2. Foote, 6:05.68.
100 meter hurdles – 1. Addison Ratcliff, 18.69; 6. Livingston, 20.86; 7. Shelby Garaas, 22.42; Reno, 35.48.
200 – 2. Ratcliff, 34.47; 3. Chloe Ross, 34.53; 9. Garaas, 41.18; 10. Rindal, 41.44.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Cody A (Varian, Wiener, Ross, Ratcliff), 58.18.
800 sprint medley relay – 2. Cody A (Livingston, Varian, Garass, Hutchison), 2:16.96.
High jump – T3. Varian, 4-02; T10. Ratcliff, 3-08; T10. Rindal, 3-08.
Triple jump – 3. Wiener, 28-11.75.
Shot put – 1. Sabella Sander, 25-02.25; 6. Addison Corbin, 20-09.
Discus – 4. Sander, 56-05.
Eighth grade
100 meter dash – 2. Mali Merager, 14.18; 5. Zoie Velayo, 14.51; 7. Halle Robinson, 14.88; 12. Vannessa Vilafane, 15.61; 17. Avery Schnell, 16.35.
200 meter dash – 1. Merager, 29.15; 6. Samantha Shaffer, 32.93; 9. Vilafane, 33.53; 10. Isabella Nieman, 33.83.
400 meter dash – 1. Lillie Kirkham, 1:05.12.
800 meter run – 1. Hailie Schramm, 2:38.55.
1600 meter run – 1. Kirkham, 5:44.44.
100 meter hurdles – 2. Robinson, 18.33; 4. Shaffer, 18.52; 5. Velayo, 18.89; 11. Quora Hoffer, 20.13.
200 meter hurdles – 2. Britain Thompson, 33.62; 5. Robinson, 35.02; 6. Shaffer, 35.30; 7. Velayo, 35.34; 9. Hoffer, 38.17.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Cody A (Robinson, Merager, Maya Davis, Macy Ball), 56.67.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Wachob, Merager, Foote, Schramm), 4:38.99.
High jump – 2. Kirkham, 4-09.
Long jump – 5. Nieman, 12-00.50; 6. Reece Merritt, 11-09.75; 17. Marisa Rindal, 10-03.50; 19. McKenna Hill, 10-02.25. 21. Judy Garcia-Ramirez, 9-01.50.
Triple jump – 1. Ball, 28-05.25; 5. Nieman, 26-04; 9. Hoffer, 24-07; 10. Merritt, 24-01.75; 11. Garcia-Ramirez, 21-08.
Shot put – 2. Schnell, 27-02; 7. Paige Kondelis, 22-10; 15. Kinsey Jones, 18-11.
Discus – 2. Schnell, 81-07; 9. Kondelis, 50-09. Jones, 48-05.50.
Boys
Sixth grade
100 meter dash – 5. Kaleb Hill, 15.07; 12. Colby Beardal, 16.12; 17. Kolton Sorensen, 17.22; 18. Eli Kingston, 17.24; 19. William Dean, 17.43.
200 meter dash – 7. Alex Stewart, 34.38.
400 meter dash – 9. Hill, 1:6.69.
100 meter hurdles – 6. Kingston, 21.75; 11. Dean, 24.58.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Nicolas Gillet, Callen Schubert, Stewart), 2:20.76.
800 sprint medley relay – 3. Cody A (Dean, Stewart, Ryan Stonelake, Schubert), 2:20.76.
High jump – 1. Gillet (4-02).
Long jump – 6. Stewart, 11-03.50; 8. Sorensen, 10-04.50; T9. Logun Sportkin-Morrison, 10-50.50; T9. Kingston, 10-00.50.
Triple jump – 1. Hill, 25-09.50.
Shot put – 2. Zachary Martin, 25-01.50; 4. Christian Kosman, 23-01.
Discus – 3. Kosman, 65-07; 5. Martin, 62-01.
Seventh grade
100 meter dash – 4. Tommy Sitz, 13.37; 7. Brody Schutzman, 14.28; 8. Victor Cline, 15.02; 9. Kayson Grant, 15.04; 10. Abe Rooney, 15.24.
200 meter dash – 5. Sitz, 29.02; 9. Gavin Hensley, 34.71; 11. Bobby Hernandez, 35.44.
400 meter dash – 4. Santiago Gutierrez, 1:05.80; 6. Cline, 1:08.80.
800 meter run – 2. Griffin Mortenson, 2:42.78.
100 meter hurdles – 3. Griffin McCarten, 18.65; 4. Hernandez, 19.82; 7. Toby Schuh, 20.14; 8. Rau Dawson, 20.26; 11. Hensley, 21.59.
200 meter hurdles – 3. MCarten, 35.46; 5. Dawson, 37.15; 6. Schuh, 37.18; 7. Hensley, 37.51; 8. Hernandez, 38.59.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Cody A (Cline, McCarten, Sitz, Schutzman), 55.45.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Cody A (1. Mortenson, Hensley, Grant, Niko Skoric), 5:11.26.
High jump – 3. McCarten, 4-08; 7. Mortenson, 4-04.
Long jump – 2. Sitz, 14-08; 4. Dawson, 14-00; 5. Schutzman, 13-10.50.
Triple jump – 2. Grant, 27-06; 3. Cline, 26-01.
Shot put – 5. Skoric, 25-08.
Discus – 2. Skoric, 74-06.
Eighth grade
100 meter dash – 1. Boston Cronebaugh, 11.65; 3. Illia Williams, 12.78; 4. Damian Sander, 12.81; 12. Kort Sorenson, 14.38.
200 meter dash – 2. Lucas Stewart, 25.62.
400 meter dash – 1. Kyler Stinson, 54.99; 3. Sander, 58.17; 4. Williams, 58.71; 15. Cole Wright, 1:07.62.
800 meter run – 1. Stinson, 2:10.58; 4. Kingston, 2:32.41; 5. Jaxson French, 2:34.32; 9. Nathan Varian, 2:48.56.
1600 meter run – 2. Noah Kingston, 5:31.31; 4. Varian, 5:52.70.
100 meter hurdles – 1. Cronebaugh, 14.91; 3. Cache McFadden, 16.57; 13. Aiden Schumacher, 24.34.
200 meter hurdles – 1. Cronebaugh, 27.34; 11. Schumacher, 38.71.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Stinson, Lucas Stewart, McFadden, Cronebaugh), 46.68.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Sander, Williams, Stewart, Stinson), 4:02.94.
800 sprint medley relay – 3. Cody A (Kaleb Ball, Waylon Massey, Sorenson, Cole Wright), 2:07.31.
High jump – 3. McFadden, 5-04; T9. Sander 4-06.
Long jump – 2. Williams, 17-11.75; 13. Sorenson, 13-08.75; 14. Ball, 13-04.75; 20. French, 12-10; 22. Massey, 12-05.50.
Triple jump – 3. McFadden, 33-07.50; 7. Ball, 31-01; 10. Wright, 28-00; 12. Massey, 27-05.
Shot put – 2. Stewart, 40-01.75.
