If early sign-ups are any indication, the Cody indoor track team will be the biggest it’s been in several years.
Usually the team averages about 40. So far 65 have expressed interest in competing, and coach Bret Engdahl expects that total might grow when the season officially starts in January.
“Come Jan. 2 the number will likely go up,” he said. “We’re excited about that.”
The Filly team outnumbers the Broncs with about 40 athletes to the boys 25, but Engdahl expects both to have a chance at a state trophy.
“Our girls have a shot at a state title,” Engdahl said. “The boys will be right in the mix too depending on how everything goes.”
This year for the first time state competition will be split into 4A and 3A instead of all-class.
“It will be great for our kids and give them more opportunity to be All-State and compete for state titles,” Engdahl said.
He added, however, that it’s the goal to be the best in the state, not the best in 3A and the athletes will go head-to-head with the larger class in all regular season meets.
“It pushes them to do well and be the best,” he said.
Senior Taylen Stinson said she enjoys the camaraderie of the smaller team during the indoor season.
“Everyone’s a little closer and better at getting in and supporting each other,” she said. “We’re excited for each other’s races and not just our own.”
Stinson said weather is the main difference between the indoor and outdoor seasons, along with competing on a smaller track.
“Sometimes I wish I could sit out with the sun on my face, but I don’t miss the wind or the cold,” she said.
Senior Graidin Arnold agreed that weather was the key difference.
“I like indoor, but some meets are a lot more memorable because of the weather, like when it’s sleeting in your face,” he said.
The Fillies return a strong distance group with many coming off a state cross country title, including Stinson, Ava Stafford and Keira Jackson.
“Since it’s split into big and small schools this year, I expect us to do well this year and have a shot at winning,” she said.
Stinson was part of last year’s champion 4x400 relay along with Jackson and Ada Nelson, also a returner. Nelson and Stinson also were part of the third-place 1,600 sprint medley relay.
“I like the 1,600, but I absolutely love the 4x400,” Stinson said.
The Fillies also return several sprinters and pole vaulters including Hailey Holeman, who finished fourth at state.
For the boys, Matt Nelson is back and looking to improve on his third-place finish in the 400.
Nelson, A.J. Baustert and Dillon Brost were part of the fourth-place 4x200 meter relay that set a school record.
“Matt and A.J. are extremely fast and we have others coming in like Remy Broussard who hasn’t done track since freshman year,” Engdahl said.
Cody also returns many of its distance runners including Riley and Randall Nielson and David Juergens.
Arnold finished seventh in the 55 meter hurdles. He also ran the 200 and 4x200 for the Broncs.
He’s hoping to improve his placing in the hurdles and help get the relay team on the podium this year as well.
“It comes down to the little, monotonous things to determine the winner,” Arnold said of the hurdles. “Usually the first person out of the blocks wins the race because there’s so little ground to cover.”
Arnold expects several of his fellow Broncs to do well this season.
“It’s a smaller team than outdoor, but we have more this year,” he said. “With the returners and new guys we’ll be a lot better than last year.”
Cody opens the season Jan. 14 at the Casper Natrona Invite.
