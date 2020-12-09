After posting its best record in nearly a decade last season, the Meeteetse girls basketball team hopes to build on that and earn a trip to state this year.
These Lady Longhorns know a thing or two about winning. The majority of this year’s basketball squad was on the state runner-up volleyball team. They could count the number of matches they lost on one hand. Though they’ll still have a ball and a net to work with, almost everything else will be different.
“I think basketball is more my sport than volleyball,” junior Delanie Salzman said. “I kind of know basketball and I was ready for it...”
Salzman was the top scorer a season ago for the Lady ’Horns as a sophomore. Now, the junior point guard’s shooting percentages will need to take a leap if the Lady ’Horns are going to take the next step.
“I’m looking for Delanie to really shine this year,” coach Ernie May said. “She has good offensive skills. I’m expecting her to lead our offense and on defense, I’m expecting her to be on top of our zone, sort of being the front girl on that.”
Salzman will have plenty of help as Meeteetse returns three of its five starters from a year ago. The Mays – twins Abigale and Samantha, and their cousin Miya – all put up more than 110 points last apiece season. Samantha was among the best rebounders in the conference, and Miya came off the bench to shoot 49% from the field, one of the best rates in all of 1A.
“I’m just excited to play with them, all of them,” Miya said. “They’re like my favorite people ever.”
Despite solid shooting from a few players (Samantha was also among the best in the conference from the field), the team struggled to put the ball in the hole, converting just 32.1% of their shots, seventh in 1A. That low shooting percentage translated into 38.7 points per game.
“This year we’re just really working out plays and taking our time with it to see the best opportunity ever to just make the shot and not throw up random shots,” Miya said. “I think last year we would kind of panic when we got the ball and just kind of throw it up.”
The team made up for a lack of scoring with a stingy defense that made it difficult for its opponents to score efficiently and gave up the sixth-fewest points in 1A. Rebounding consistently pushed that battle decidedly in the Lady ’Horns favor all year, and the team is bringing back all its best rebounders from a season ago.
Perhaps even more important, the team is now in the second year of coach May’s system. Building on its experience from a season ago that saw the Lady ’Horns win 13 of their last 15 games, the team feels as if they’ve already grown past that point.
“Right now where we are seems like we’re already better than we were towards the end of last year,” Samantha said. “I think we can do as well as we did in volleyball. I think we have a good chance this year.”
To get back to state they’ll have to rely on the chemistry they built on the volleyball courts to make their mantra of playing for a state title go beyond words to a reality.
“Our theme, our motto, our saying this year right now is we want to play for a state title,” coach May said. “That’s our goal. I think this group of girls might be able to do that. We didn’t say we’d win a state title, but we want to play for it.
“Volleyball did it, football did it, so we expect ourselves to be there this year.”
