The Cody boys tennis team won another two matches Saturday on the road against Torrington and Sheridan.
The Fillies came away with a split.
“Both teams fought really hard,” coach Jason Quigley said. “(I’m) proud of them.”
The Broncs and Fillies both swept Torrington 5-0, with each team losing just one set on the way to victory.
Against a tough Sheridan team, No. 1 singles player C.J. Dominick rallied from a first set 6-7 defeat to win the second set 6-0. He won the match after an injury default after two sets.
Tade Geving defeated his No. 2 singles opponent in straight sets, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Cody Champlin and Mitchell Schwab to secure the win. The No. 3 doubles team of Carter Thompson and Joseph Kilpack nearly had a win as well, splitting the first two sets and then going down to the wire in a 5-7 loss in the third set.
Hudson Selk and Karina Schoessler secured the lone Fillies win against Sheridan, winning a pair of tough sets 7-6.
Cody Broncs vs Torrington - 5-0
No. 1 Singles: CJ Domonick def. Aidyn Saucedo 4-6, 6-4, 10-5
No. 2 Singles: Tade Geving def. Gabe Russell 6-2, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles: Cody Champlin/Mitchell Schwab def. Cody Clayton/Ben Firminhac 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 Doubles: Micah Idema/William Law win by default
No. 3 Doubles: Carter Thompson/Joseph Kilpack def. Jorey Asmus/Remington Brimmer 6-1, 6-2
Cody Fillies vs Torrington - 5-0
No. 1 Singles: Raegen Staggs def. Bethany Wanibald 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 Singles: Anna Brenner def. Jacee Shields 6-1, 1-6, 10-6
No. 1 Doubles: Hudson Selk/Karina Schoessler def. Kayla Watson/Shaelee Jackson 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles: Noelle Graham/Liliana Fink def. Julianna Russell/Jazmyne West 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 Doubles: Madison Christler/Ellie Wassink def. Katie Watson/Kassidy Hurley 6-1, 6-4
Cody Broncs vs Sheridan - 3-2
No. 1 Singles: CJ Dominick def. Reed Rabon 6-7, 6-0, injury default
No. 2 Singles: Tade Geving def. Luke Lawson - 6-2, 6-3
No. 1 Doubles: Cody Champlin/Mitchell Schwab def. Jake Woodrow/Cael Hamrick 6-1, 6-4
No. 2 Doubles: William Law/ Micah Idema lost to Aaron Bujans/Peter Jost 4-6, 3-6
No. 3 Doubles: Carter Thompson/Joseph Kilpack lost to Sean Brown/Tyler Hutton 3-6, 6-4, 5-7
Cody Fillies vs Sheridan - 1-4
No. 1 Singles: Raegen Staggs lost to Sydni Bilyeu 2-6, 5-7
No. 2 Singles: Anna Brenner lost to Alli Ligocki 6-7, 3-6
No. 1 Doubles: Hudson Selk/Karina Schoessler def. Madi Katschke/Hailey Herzog 7-6, 7-6
No. 2 Doubles: Noelle Graham/Liliana Fink lost to Gillian Mitzel/May Lawson - 3-6, 1-6
No. 3 Doubles: Madison Christler/Ellie Wassink lost to Laurin Jensen 1-6, 2-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.