The Lady Longhorns took care of business as they hosted the 1A Northwest Quadrant Tournament, taking victories against Dubois and Burlington into cross-quadrant play on Halloween.
They started off the day taking down the Rams in the opening round of play in straight sets, 25-16, 25-14, 25-8, before getting tested a bit more in finals, beating the Burlington Huskies in four sets, 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23.
“When it comes to us being under pressure and stuff, we hadn’t had to experience it quite yet this season,” said senior Abigale May. “It’s a good thing. We’re going to need it when we go into state.”
The Lady ’Horns (16-2) are guaranteed a spot at the state tournament in Casper, but seeding will be determined by their performance on Saturday. A sweep in Cokeville will guarantee them a top seed in the state tournament, but they’ll have to get through a Little Snake River team (10-8) that plays well at the net and blocks an awful lot of hits.
First serve is at 1:30 p.m. in Cokeville.
