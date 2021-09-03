Having already set the school record in the 100 free, one of Cody swimmer Tara Joyce's goals is to get the state mark.
Friday during the Terry Bartlett Invite, she improved on her school record and won the event while coming within .14 seconds of the state record with a time of 52.87.
The race was one of the highlights for a short-handed Cody team, which finished fourth behind Powell, Worland and Buffalo in the meet.
Joyce also won the 50 free with a 4A qualifying time and helped the 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams finish first, coming from behind in both on the final leg to get the wins.
In the 200 free, the team, which included Mahayla Allred, Kelly Joyce and Kelsey Pomajzl, finished less than a second ahead of the Buffalo team.
Greta Morgenweck, Kelly Joyce, Pomajzl were part of the 400 relay that won by about two seconds over Buffalo.
Kelly Joyce added the 200 free to her state qualified events, finishing third. She also took third in the 100 fly.
Pomajzl finished fourth in the 100 fly with a 3A qualifying time and fifth in the 200 IM, while Allred earned a sixth-place finish in the 100 breast.
