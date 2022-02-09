By
JONNY
CLINTON
One of the Cody High School football team’s most dynamic offensive weapons signed his letter of intent last week at CHS to play college football.
Senior Drew Trotter will take his gridiron skills to Butte, Mont., where he will suit up for the Montana Tech Orediggers next season.
Montana Technological University is an NAIA school that competes in the Frontier Conference.
“It’s a really great location,” Trotter said. “One of the best selling points for me was there is a ski resort that is really close. It offers engineering as well which a lot of schools I was looking at didn’t really offer, so that I am really excited about.”
Trotter averaged 7.2 yards per carry and 616 yards and 13 touchdowns out of the backfield this season for the Broncs, a team that led the 3A conference in rushing at 266.2 yards per game.
He also caught 28 passes for 457 yards and six touchdowns for an offense that averaged 400 yards per game and is coming off an undefeated season and back-to-back state championships.
“The Cody football program itself is less about football and more about family,” Trotter said. “We have our man-up talks every Tuesday where coach talks about life lessons instead of football, building character and learning how to play for the team.”
Trotter ended his senior season as an All-Conference and All-State wide receiver.
He had a season high 117 yards on 15 carries against Worland in a 35-21 win, and racked up 104 yards on four carries against Evanston in a 49-13 victory.
“I think Drew’s strength is his versatility,” Bronc coach Matt McFadden said. “He’s great at running the ball, great at blocking, great at receiving and could have been great on defense, we just didn’t need to use him there this year.”
Trotter’s 19 total touchdowns ranked him second in the conference in scoring.
“He is just a great athlete,” McFadden said. “He is smart, unselfish and willing to do the dirty work. He’s going to do well up there.”
While the homecoming game victory over Jackson his sophomore season stands out as one of his best moments as a Cody Bronc, nothing can compare to winning this year’s state title game in Laramie.
“Getting to play at War Memorial Stadium with so many of the guys by my side that I grew up playing with was special,” Trotter said. “To get to play that one last game in that big stadium and that atmosphere was amazing.”
While he isn’t sure just what the future on the field has in store for him, he’s convinced he has landed in the right spot to secure a successful future on and off the field.
“One thing I really liked about Montana Tech is that it is an NAIA school, so I can work a paid internship during the summer which you are not allowed to do at NCAA schools,” Trotter said. “And I’ll play wherever they want me. I’m just excited to play at the next level.”
