Kooper Apanashk is a 12-year-old steer rider from Powell. The Cody Enterprise caught up with the young cowboy recently to chat about his experience.
Cody Enterprise: How long have you been competing in the Cody Nite Rodeo?
Kooper Apanashk: This is my second year.
CE: What made you want to get into steer riding?
KA: I have friends that do it and I grew up coming here.
CE: Is steer riding scary?
KA: Sometimes.
CE: What do you think about right before you go out there? Do you do anything specific to prepare?
KA: Stretch and think about covering.
CE: How much practice does it take to do this?
KA: A lot usually.
CE: Do you have any role models in rodeo that you look up to?
KA: Probably J.B. Mauney, I like his riding style.
CE: Do you have a favorite memory so far?
KA: Probably the last time I rode, I covered my first steer. It was very surprising and happy.
CE: How does it feel to have your family come out and support you?
KA: It’s very cool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.