“Verbatim,” according to my Webster’s Unabridged, means repeating some story or whatever word for word. Understanding this, realize that the following excerpt from a local daily is not going to be a verbatim recital of that article, but credit due to Matt Hoffman and the Billings Gazette is hereby given. It has often been said that ordinary writers steal copy. Superior writers steal ideas. Don’t know where this puts me, but you need to read most of the article under discussion to understand where I’m coming from.
Apparently some lady was wilderness camping or, as we know it, tent camping at a popular trail head somewhere in Montana. Exactly where is not germane to this discussion. Anyway, the lady and her companion were snoozing away when a large animal begin molesting their tent and trying to push it around, eventually falling on it. Must have been a high dollar tent to survive that abuse without collapsing, but I assume it was still standing when the critter barged inside.
No, it wasn’t Bigfoot. Darrel doesn’t act quite like that unless you give him attitude. But it was a bear. Curiously, neither camper can explain what species of bear it was, grizzly or black. Anyway, like a scene out of Monty Python or the Three Stooges, the bear and the campers were all inside the tent,( no, don’t know how big the tent was, could have been one of those pop-up models or a cabin tent with five foot walls), kicking and screaming and passing gas or worse. According to the lady in question, the bear had fastened it’s mouth around her leg before it let go and boogied out of there. (Bear was probably wondering “who knew there would be such a fuss about a little taste?”)
Anyway, humor aside, the campers injuries were “relatively minor” according to the press release and the incident was still under investigation. Understand that to the intelligentsia, it’s always an incident when it happens to someone else. Trust me, at no level of threat, is any bear attack to be considered “incidental.” Also noted, sometime earlier in the month a separate incident involving an adult grizzly bear took place within the area.
In a news release, Montana FWP issued some advice to aid people in bear encounters as follows.
#1: Be aware of your surroundings and look for bear sign. (This implies that you have a remote idea of what bear sign, absent a live bear, looks like and how to tell how fresh it is)
#2: Carry and know how to use bear spray. (Obviously these campers didn’t have a clue about bear spray as it wasn’t mentioned in the article)
#3: Stay away from animal carcasses. (Well, duh)
#4: Travel in groups and make noise whenever possible
#5: Always follow Forest service food storage regulations (Not bad advice even if you don’t suspect bear, coyote or wolf activity in the area).
#6: If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Back away slowly and leave the area. (Unless you’re hunting bears, in which case wear sneakers and carry enough gun)
#7: (This is the one that absolutely tickles my funny bone): If a bear approaches your tent make your presence known gradually. If it attempts to enter your tent, FIGHT BACK.
Okay, why is the last one so funny? It’s just that most bear people will tell you that the bear will know you are there long before you know it is there. Whoever wrote that last rule made it sound as though your new girlfriend is introducing you to her father for the first time. Okay, maybe there’s a similarity there. But really.
If a bear enters your space, as opposed to visa-versa, it’s predatory. It is looking for trouble and a meal or both. A nylon tent will not, repeat, will not, stop a determined bear, or any other predator for that matter. A metal camper or fiberglass camper shell – maybe. A large caliber firearm with appropriate use – definitely.
And it’s not like either of our bear species are endangered, regardless of what the greenies claim. Arguably, if it’s a sow with cubs and she’s on the prod, it may yet be possible to exercise some discretion, as shooting her full of holes leaves the wee ones to shift for themselves. Sometimes bear spray can be the answer, but practice with it and stay up-wind from it. Get outside the tent before you hit the trigger, if possible.
Oh yeah, if the cubs are in their second summer and you have to shoot momma, don’t sweat it. They can handle themselves. This year’s cubs, not so much.
Otherwise, you have the God-given right to defend your life using violent measures if all else fails. Whatever your response, it needs to be well thought out, practiced and rapidly forthcoming. Remember too, you can always de-escalate the level of violence required as events proceed, it’s harder to power up while you’re being converted to groceries.
I’m a firm believer in the old gun-fight axiom that goes, “Better to be tried by twelve than carried by six!” Just use enough gun and practice. Combat instructors will tell you that in a dust-up, you will always revert to the lowest level of your training. Not a problem if you place that bar high enough. Still, Meinecke’s first rule regarding gunfights and bear maulings is, “Don’t be there!”
Also, regarding the seemingly unseemly comment about flatulence. An older veteran’s answer to the newbie when he asked the old warrior the best thing to bring to his first gunfight was, “A case of Depends!” Laugh if you want, but it’s what happens 90% of the time when you’re inexperienced and the encounter is sudden and unexpected. Just so you know, that occurs during bear maulings too.
We’re just too civilized to talk about it.
