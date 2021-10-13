The challenges keep mounting for the Yellowstone Quake this season, as more injuries and illness hammered the lineup in a pair of road losses over the weekend.
The Quake fell to Bozeman by a score of 6-4 Friday night. Saturday, the shorthanded Quake lost 8-3.
“It’s been the hardest stretch of hockey I’ve ever had to endure,” first-year head coach CJ Sweigart said. “I am not used to losing this many games as a player or a coach. It’s been a tough stretch, especially since we’ve been on the road the whole time.”
The Quake (1-6-1) started out strong against the Icedogs on Friday night. Jaxon Call got Yellowstone on the board on assists from Keegan Ferguson and Logan Brown at the 4:49 mark of the opening period.
Bozeman (5-1-2) would score three straight goals to lead 3-1 before Brandon Kididis found the back of the net with just a second to go in the first 20 minutes of play.
Kididis tied things up at 3-3 less than a minute into the second period.
“We started out great and kind of just lost a little steam since the bench is short,” Sweigart said. “We just kind of ran out of gas, unfortunately.”
The Icedogs again scored a trio of goals before Jack Harris got the Quake back on the board in the third, assisted by Ferguson, for the final 6-4 score.
It might be the last points for a while for emerging star, Ferguson. An injury will force him off the ice for a while. It’s just one of many key injuries the Quake will have to deal with for the time being.
Logan Brown broke his nose Saturday against the Icedogs. Ferguson spent time in the hospital in Bozeman with a lacerated kidney, an injury he is still recovering from that occurred last year.
Ferguson was averaging over a point a game through the first eight games for the Quake.
“Our offense very much runs through him, so not having him at 100% made things difficult the next game,” Sweigart said. “It made it hard to get anything going.”
The Quake struggled with the short bench in game two with Bozeman.
The Icedogs scored six consecutive goals until Gabe Coppo got the Quake on the board at the 7:58 mark of the second period.
Cameron Deforest and Cole Whitman assisted on the goal.
“They did their best to truck through and play, but we were really, really short-manned,” Sweigart said. “We’re working on trying to bring in more guys to try and help us out and give us some time to heal.”
Gustov Ostman scored the second goal for the Quake on assists from Deforest and Cole Whitman with 2:51 gone in the third to make it 7-2 Bozeman.
Deforest added another goal less than two minutes later to make it 7-3. Mason Merager got credited on the assist.
Bozeman added a goal late for the final 8-3 score.
Cole Eastman was in the net for the Quake. He stopped 49 of 57 shots for the Icedogs.
The Quake finally return home for weekend tilts with Gillette. The Wild lead the Frontier Division with a 10-0-0 record. Yellowstone currently sits seventh out of eight teams.
“We are really excited to be home this weekend,” Sweigart said. “We look at these challenges as opportunities for us. It gives the younger guys a chance to get minutes they wouldn’t normally get. Hopefully that will accelerate their development as we push through.”
Both games this weekend begin at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
