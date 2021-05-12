Although the hockey season is now over for Park County’s teams, four local youth players have been continuing with the Wyoming Stampede 10U-A Squirt travel hockey travel team and experiencing success.
The team recently won a Cowboy State Games 3 vs. 3 tournament in Gillette to finish out its season. It went 4-0 in the tournament, beating the Sheridan Hawks in the championship game April 11.
“We’ve got some pretty good little players,” parent Brian McGonagle said.
The Cody members of the Riverton-based team are Carson Krebes, Isaac Jackson, Gentry Mixon and Charlie McGonagle. The Cody players joined with the Stampede on their off weekends from Ice Cat teams.
The Stampede also won the NA Prep AA Spring Invitational in Whitefish, Mont., in early April. In this tournament, the team bounced back from an opening game loss to win three straight. Then, in the championship, they avenged their earlier loss to the Spokane Junior Chiefs with a 7-2 win.
Brian McGonagle said the team also won a tournament in Ogden, Utah, earlier in the year with a championship game win over a team from Las Vegas, and took second in a Provo, Utah, tournament. He said the Stampede players started showing some great passing and knowledge of the game relative to their age.
Although these young players are just starting their hockey careers, McGonagle said it was an enjoyable opportunity for the team to get a taste of travel hockey before making a full commitment to it in the coming years.
“It’s more just for fun,” he said. “It’s nice to get out there and play some higher level stuff.”
