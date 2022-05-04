All athletes can use a little encouragement and support no matter what kind of situation they might be in, but a young Cody basketball player got more than anybody could hope for at this year’s Wyoming Area 1 Special Olympics at the Rec Center on Friday.
All three fifth grade classes from Livingston Elementary School made the trek on foot to support their classmate and friend Myla Hopkin as she ventured into unknown territory and took to the court to show off her skills at this year’s games.
Hopkin made the transition from the swimming pool last year to the hardwood this year for the Area Games, and had an army of young, enthusiastic supporters cheering her on.
“We would have the ‘Go Myla’ signs with ‘O’ made into a basketball because that’s what she was going to play,” classmate and friend Loralie Poeverlin said. “We were thinking there would be fewer people and she would just play five-on-five, but she did a lot.”
Every fellow Livingston fifth grader was on the edge of their seat as Hopkin competed in shooting, dribbling and five-on-five basketball as the students got a glance of just what Special Olympics, teamwork and support is all about.
The majority of them spent the morning making personalized signs to support their friend.
“Myla told me after school either last Tuesday or Wednesday she was going to be gone on Friday for Special Olympics,” fifth grade teacher Jordan Jackson said. “She asked if her class could go, and I said I would look and see what we can do and what was happening.”
Once Jackson’s class got the OK from principal Allison Lewis, the enthusiasm spread quickly as Chad Smith’s and Cathy Michael’s fifth grade classes jumped on the Hopkin bandwagon and invaded the Rec Center, armed with signs, smiles and support.
And it didn’t take long for a nervous Hopkin to channel all of that enthusiasm from her classmates into her first event. The fifth grader was having a hard time gathering her thoughts with the basketball in her hands and hundreds of eyes on her, but one special friend and classmate stepped up to the plate and gave Hopkin just enough confidence to show her stuff.
“I just walked up to her and kind of helped her, I guess,” classmate Isla Scott said. “She was scared.”
Whatever Scott said seemed to work as Hopkin summoned the strength to not just compete, but put on a show for the entire fifth grade and throngs of other athletes and spectators.
“It was really cool because Myla was scared to dribble across the court, but everyone was encouraging her and she went really fast,” fellow classmate Kinley George said. “She might have had the fastest time out of everyone.”
After competing in bowling and swimming in prior Special Olympics, Hopkin may have found her calling on the basketball court thanks in no small part to the support from her friends and classmates she has been with since kindergarten, helping her gather the inner strength it takes to be a Special Olympian.
Hopkin may be an athlete of few words, but she showed her gratitude with a smile and shrug toward her classmates when all was said and done.
“Isla was a very good friend that day,” Jackson said. “They all did such a good job. It was a special day.”
