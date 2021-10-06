The Yellowstone Quake dropped a pair of matchups over the weekend in Helena.
The Quake (1-4) dropped Friday night’s game 10-1 to the Bighorns (6-0). Saturday Helena got by the Quake 6-4.
Gustov Ostman scored the lone goal for the Quake on Friday night late in the second period. Helena led 8-0 at the time after a physical first couple of periods that saw four ejections, two for each team.
Jack Harris and Brandon Kididis both had early exits for the Quake.
In two periods Luc Haggitt had 52 saves for Yellowstone. Cole Eastman finished with 21 saves during his 20 minutes in the net.
The Quake held a 4-3 lead midway through the second period Saturday night before the Bighorns reeled off three unanswered goals.
Keegan Ferguson lit the lamp on a power play opportunity at the 6:14 mark of the first period assisted by Logan Brown.
He followed that up with a goal on assists from Harris and Ostman at the 17:52 mark to make it 3-2 Helena.
Ferguson would get the hat trick on a power play opportunity just over three minutes into the third period on an assist by Ostman.
Logan Brown added the final Quake goal at the 7:51 mark of the second.
Helena tied things up at 4-4 and added a pair of goals in the third to exit with the 6-4 win.
Brandon Lakusta got the start in the net for Yellowstone. He ended a busy night with 89 saves on 95 shots.
The Quake head to Bozeman this weekend for a pair of tilts with the Icedogs. Bozeman currently sits fourth in the Frontier Division at 3-1.
The Quake are currently seventh in the division. Gillette leads the division with an 8-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.