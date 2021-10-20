Playing in its final home match of the season, Cody girls volleyball went out on a high note, sweeping Powell on Tuesday and improving to 21-5.
It was a nice send-off for seniors Autumn Wilson, Lake Harrison and Izzy Radakovich who were honored before the match.
“They mean so much to me,” said first-year coach Nicole Gwynn, who added it’s usually toughest on the seniors when a new coach comes in. “They’ve been so welcoming, kind and hard working. The younger girls adore them and I do too.”
When the Fillies met their rivals last month, Cody won 4-1 but it was a battle in the loud Powell gym. This time around that wasn’t the case as the Fillies played stronger as the match went on, taking just under an hour to dispatch the Lady Panthers.
And this time the Fillies got to celebrate with the home crowd.
“I think it definitely helped to have the crowd,” Radakovich said. “It’s home-court advantage.”
Cody took a little while to get going in the first set but gained a cushion midway through after kills by Kennedi Niemann and Ava Meier, a block by Reece Niemann and ace by Kennedi Niemann gave Cody a 14-8 lead. Up 16-9 a short time later, Powell went on a 4-0 run to pull within three before a kill by Wilson.
“I think we really pulled it together on defense with our blocking,” Wilson said.
The Fillies offensive momentum continued with kills by Reece and Kennedi Niemann and blocks by Reece and Harrison made it 21-15. The Lady Panthers wouldn’t get closer than five as a kill by Kennedi Niemann and ace by Alora Nunn made it 25-18.
Cody held a small advantage early in the second set, before going on a 9-1 run that included aces by Reece Niemann and Molly Hays and kills by Kennedi Niemann and Harrison to go up 20-11. Back-to-back kills by Wilson made it 22-12 and while Powell had a late scoring surge, the Fillies still won 25-16.
The Fillies continued to build on their momentum from the previous wins in the third set and quickly pulled ahead. Kills by Kennedi Niemann, Wilson and Harrison helped put Cody up 7-1. The Fillies continued to roll, going ahead 14-4 in a 7-3 run.
Up 15-6, the Fillies scored five in a row, mixing up the offense with kills by Kennedi Niemann, Reece Neimann and Harrison to lead 20-6. Powell scored just one more point as a kill by Harrison and back-to-back aces by Hays gave Cody the 25-7 victory.
Harrison was emotional after the win, calling it bittersweet to be finished with her final regular season home game after four years in the program.
“Our program has had ups and downs, but senior year has been amazing,” she said. “I’m so beyond blessed to have these girls by my side.”
Cody closes out the regular season on Saturday in a conference match at Riverton. The Fillies swept the Lady Wolverines in their first meeting this season.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.