The Cody Warriors club lacrosse team finished out their season by placing third in division two at the Montana High School Lacrosse State Championships played in Billings on May 23.
It was the best finish at state at the high school level since the club was founded Cody.
Cody beat Glacier 12-5 for third place. The Warriors were able to do it despite missing key defenseman Dane Campbell, who broke his hand in the second game of the tournament, and three seniors attending their high school graduations.
“All these boys played their hearts out and showed exactly what they were made of,” coach Scott Vaughn said. “Jack Barbiere came in on defense for the first time and had an epic performance. He played smart, didn’t get beat and was always in the right spot. I’m super proud of him for stepping up into a new role and winning the battle.”
Fourth-seeded Cody nearly advanced to the championship game, falling 12-11 to top-seeded Helena West in the semifinals. The Warriors led most of the game but could not hold on in the end. Helena West ended up winning the championship 15-5 over Bozeman.
The Warriors opened the tournament with a 14-2 win over the Butte Blizzards. Goalie Charlie Icenogle had an solid performance in goafl, stopping 12 of the 14 shots he faced.
Attackman Cody Champlin also had an good tournament, scoring 20 goals over the three games.
Campbell, Maddox Growney and Colton Manchester earned first-team All-State at attack. Manchester also won the Honoring the Game Sportsmanship award.
