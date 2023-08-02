The Shoshone National Forest is proposing fee changes at sites across the forest.
Over 70% of day-use sites, overnight camping sites and other recreation sites are currently managed without user fees on the forest.
“We recognize how important these sites are to our visitors, local communities and those who use the sites,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Kathleen Minor for the Shoshone. “The proposed fee increases will help us operate and maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect as well as make the fees more consistent with other similar recreation sites throughout the state.”
In 2004, U.S. Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA) which allows the Forest Service to retain revenue collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain and improve the sites.
Raising the revenue collected through recreation fees would help the forests improve infrastructure at campsites and hire additional recreation staff to clean sites, operate water systems and make necessary repairs.
The revenue from fees helps provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financially sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of current and future generations, according to a release from the National Forest.
Any fee changes must be proposed and approved by a citizens advisory committee.
Wyoming uses a Recreation Action Team (REACT), which is a group of state and federal land management agencies that represent a range of recreation interest groups to help ensure the Forest Service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable new fees and fee changes.
The proposed fees by site and Ranger District are listed at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=fseprd1117448.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed fee changes. Once public involvement is complete, the proposed fee changes will be reviewed by REACT, which will submit its recommendation to the Regional Forester for a final decision.
The comment period is set to end on Oct. 31. To ensure comments are considered, email them no later than Oct. 31 to ShoshoneCG@usda.gov.
Comments can also be provided online at usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=c6ccf2cf19e44e39995868ccf0ce70fc.
Comment cards will also be provided at the district offices, campgrounds and Sunlight Rangers Cabin.
Mail your comment cards to Shoshone Forest Service, Attention: Paul Rau, 808 Meadow Lane Ave., Cody, WY 82414.
Oral comments can be provided in person at the Shoshone Forest to Rau during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling 578-5140. Please indicate you would like to provide comments on the proposed recreation fee changes.
For more information on the proposal, visit the forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.