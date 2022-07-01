With back-to-back tournament championship titles for the Cody Pride 10U softball team, it’s safe to say this Pride squad will no longer be flying under the radar when it makes its next appearance.
The Pride won the Silver bracket of the Razor City Showcase in Gillette, followed by another tournament title in Helena the following weekend at the Capital City Classic in Helena.
“We don’t really care about winning at this level, it’s all about the basics and the fundamentals,” coach Chad Halstead said. “We don’t want them focused on the competitiveness at this age and getting them burned out.”
The results indicate they may be reveling in the competition, however.
The Pride capitalized on a double-play to force a tiebreaker in Helena, and then went on to win the championship.
Over half of the 12-member squad has been on the Pride travel teams the past three years, and five new players registered this year to help grow the program as they work their way through the softball ranks.
“Seeing a group at that age pull together and play that many games in the heat is pretty inspiring,” Halstead said. “When the girls showed up on Sunday morning in Helena they were ready to play and would not take defeat. They played their hearts out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.