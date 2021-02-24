When Burlington comes to Meeteetse, fans can be sure they’ll be in for a good game no matter the sport, but the Huskies walked out of the gym Friday night with their second victory of the season over the Longhorns, winning 64-57.
The first half started with the Longhorns basketball team in total control. Led by senior Tozai May, Meeteetse harassed the Huskies at both ends of the court, sneaking into gaps and swiping the ball away.
May was the driving force of Meeteetse’s early success, nabbing three steals in quick succession and going coast-to-coast with two of them and hitting a crucial 3-pointer to give Meeteetse (4-13, 3-3 1A Northwest) its first lead two minutes into the game.
“It was just the overall team energy that was high, which causes them to force a turnover and I can get the steal and go for a layup,” May said. “On the three I had, Kalvin [Erickson] drove aggressively on the fast break and kicked it out for me, perfect pass. It was really a team effort on those points.”
That early success wouldn’t last, as the Huskies press forced Meeteetse into some bad decisions in the second quarter and the shots they were hitting just wouldn’t find the bottom of the net. Burlington (9-6, 4-1 1A Northwest) worked its way back into the game, going on an 11-2 run to close the half. The Huskies retook the lead on a pair of free throws with 0.7 seconds left to play.
The second half started with Burlington in total control. Three straight buckets to open the third quarter gave it a cushion that quickly made the game look like it was going to turn into a blowout. The Huskies outscored Meeteetse 30-11 in the period.
“Most of our guards got in foul trouble, got injured a little bit, so we were missing some ball-handling abilities up front,” May said. “Also, Burlington, they do a five-man rotation every other minute, so it gets to us sometimes, being a small team.”
Despite the 20-point deficit on the scoreboard, Meeteetse battled back, opening the fourth quarter on a frenetic seven-point run. Led by senior Dale McBride, the Longhorns chipped away at the deficit, scoring 23 points in the final quarter while allowing just 10.
McBride led the scoring push with 19 points and nine rebounds in the game. May added another 16 points and six steals.
Meeteetse 65, Dubois 60 (OT)
After the loss to Burlington the night before, the Longhorns carried the momentum from their fourth-quarter comeback attempt into the next day when they hosted Dubois. It took an extra period, but Meeteetse ended the regular season by defeating the Rams in overtime 65-60.
“We had a pretty specific plan defensively on what we wanted to do,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “I think the kids did an excellent job of executing that plan all game.”
The Rams have one of the top players in 1A in Max Claar, who averages 18 points per game on a class-leading 68% efficiency while pulling down a class-leading 14 rebounds per game. The Longhorns held Claar to just 10 points on Saturday.
Even without Claar’s usual scoring punch on the blocks, the Rams were able to get the ball in the hole and went into halftime with a narrow lead. It didn’t last, as Meeteetse went on enough runs in the second half to build a lead of its own.
Up six with 30 seconds to play, the Longhorns twice went to the foul line, and twice came up empty. The Rams capitalized on the opportunity, scoring a pair of threes, none bigger than the leaning bank shot buzzer-beater to send the game into overtime.
“It would have been really easy for the wind to go out of their sails when that shot went in,” Hagen said. “I was really happy they kept up their defensive mindset and attitude.”
Meeteetse travels to Burlington on Thursday for the first round of the 1A West Regional Tournament. They’ll have to find a way to dig deep and beat Burlington on their home court to have a chance at a state playoff berth for the first time since at least 1997.
“I believe that a team only needs one win and one good game to give them the confidence and motivation to keep winning,” junior Mickle Ogden said. “This game was a big confidence-booster for our team and allows us to go into next Thursday knowing that we can beat the other teams in our conference.”
