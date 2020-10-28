The No. 2 Meeteetse football team (6-1, 5-1 conference) had its perfect season spoiled in its last game after dropping a tough game against Farson-Eden.
The Longhorns will be looking to start a new winning streak that could take them all the way to a rematch, but will have to go through a 1A East 6-man team first.
First on the schedule are the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings (4-4, 3-2 conference). The Vikings finished in third place, losing to the Pronghorns and Kaycee, the two top-seeded teams in 6-man.
Though the teams shared only two common opponents, the Longhorns score against the undefeated Pronghorns was much closer than the Vikings, who lost in a 60-point blowout. The Vikings did play in a much tougher conference, however, finishing third in the regular season behind Kaycee and Hulett.
Statistically, the Longhorns and the Vikings are close in most categories. Through Week 7, the last time the Longhorns played, Meeteetse led Guernsey by a wide margin in rushing yards (1,504 vs. 1,076) and a narrow margin in rushing touchdowns (24 vs. 20), but the Vikings held the edge in passing yardage.
The Longhorns allowed the second-most passing yards in 6-man through Week 7, but also just nine touchdowns, and led the class in interceptions with 11.
That defense could be troublesome for the Vikings, who have struggled to protect the ball while it’s in the air. They’ve given away 12 interceptions, the most in 6-man football. Still, the Vikings are fourth in the class at airmailing the ball to the end zone, with 16 passing touchdowns on the year.
Meeteetse’s rushing attack looks to be favored against the Vikings, and the Longhorns’ ability to pressure the quarterback (first in 6-man in sacks) and disrupt the running game (first in 6-man in tackles for a loss) could create a lot of problems in the backfield for Guernsey-Sunrise.
Meeteetse plays under the lights for the first time this season, hosting the Vikings in the quarterfinals Friday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
