In a recent column regarding an area bear mauling, it might have seemed I was subtly putting down the futile efforts of the victim’s friend to wrestle a bear that was attacking his buddy. My bad. I didn’t mean for it to come across that way.
I applaud the lad’s nerve and verve in trying to help his buddy and divert the attacking bear’s attention. Close-quarters battle, unarmed, with a bear, takes a pair. For real!
I’d been in a lot of fights in my younger years, but excluding close-quarters combat, nothing deadly serious and never with a bear or mountain lion. Everyone’s an expert when it’s not your tail on the line, so consider the following with that in mind.
I actually read of a situation, in Michigan I think, where an older man was attacked by a huge black bear while on his way to his home one night out in the big woods. The size of the black bear wasn’t given, but even a 300 pounder is a big tough beast. This older dude, 50ish and a former pugilist, had downed a few at the bar in town and was in a merry mood as he headed down the power-line clear-cut that led to his cabin deep in the Michigan woods. This is where the bear comes in.
I think most readers understand that grizzlies mostly attack from a defensive standpoint, as in something about the attack was precipitated by an instinctual reaction to fear or surprise in the bear’s mind, however misguided that supposition may be. Food may also be involved, as these big shaggies are used to fighting their brother bears and other predators to defend what they consider to be their food source.
Makes sense to me since when entering the fall season, every calorie they lose may be the one that kills them. They, especially sows with cubs, need every bit of food they can kill, scavenge or scrounge in order to survive. Theirs is a rough world and they ain’t got no Albertsons to shop at. Their world is all about survival and anything that appears as a threat to that survival is skating on thin ice. Especially humans without guns or, at a minimum, bear spray.
Also, bear in mind (pun intended) that the black bear species is documented as attacking humans, generally speaking, usually only for food. If attacked by a black bear, do not play dead! Fight back and don’t run or climb a tree. They will kill and eat you. Unlike grizzlies, blacks aren’t there just to maul you and eventually leave, unless it’s a sow defending her cubs (your bad), otherwise you are dinner.
Anyway, this wayward soul is stumbling merrily through the Michigan woods on his way home when this large black bear comes rumbling out of the woods, headed straight for him. According to the story, our black bear, perhaps being new at this style of hooliganism, roars up to the inebriated dude and jumps on him trying to knock him down. But our pugilistic champion has had a lot of ring experience and knows how to stay on his feet. He reacts by punching this overeager bruin right in the old schnoz.
As the story goes, he delivers several punches to the bear’s face. The bear backs off and then attacks again and our Michigan heavyweight delivers a series of hooks, jabs and uppercuts to its head. Eventually the bear backs off and, probably grumbling to himself about refining his prey selection methods, stalks back into the woods, never to be heard from again. Our hero, none the worse for wear except for a variety of bruises, scratches and few deep bites, staggers home to bed with one heck of story for the boys at the bar the next night. Yep, documented as fact!
Did that really happen like the newspaper story said it did? Don’t ask me, I’m just saying. But it leads to my segue.
That young man who tried to keep the grizzly off his buddy attempted, or so it was reported, to pull or wrest the bear’s head away from its target by grabbing it around the neck and pulling. Rationally, and these things seldom are, one should realize when involved in a wrestling match with a bear, what one has is an old-fashioned street fight. Fists, head butts, kicking feet, body slams and anything else is fair dinkum. I’m talking an eye gouging, nose biting, ear eating, belly kicking fight for survival. You can’t be afraid to do everything you can do, with whatever you have.
Only have a knife? Or maybe just a sharp stick? Target the eyes and nose, the ear holes or the throat. Belly slashes and stabs might be an option. I hope the knife has at least a 6-inch blade and it’s sharp. Little 3-inch blades are good for paring apples, but for close quarters fighting, man or beast, I think you need a larger blade. I always carried a smaller knife, a bigger knife and, oh yes, a tomahawk or camp hatchet while out woods wandering. Plus guns whenever I could.
I’m not about to become a victim or anything’s lunch if I can help it, and if that’s the way it’s going to play out on life’s big screen, then it’s going to cost the attacking man or critter as dearly as I can make it. A tough childhood taught me that life isn’t always all warm and friendly.
But then again, this is why I always carry a gun, out in the boonies, doing honey-dos at home or sipping coffee down town at the Irma. Just saying.
