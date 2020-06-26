After Wednesday's baseball scheduled games in Powell were rained out and moved to Thursday more rain forced the games to be played in Cody.
The Cody Legion team came out swinging, winning 15-1, 10-0 to improve to 11-12 overall and 4-0 in conference.
Cody 15, Powell 1
Cody got the first two on in the first inning on a walk and dropped third strike. Jared Grenz then hit a triple, followed by a triple by Tristan Blatt. The Cubs went up 4-0 on a single by Tyler Grenz.
After going down in order in the second, Jared Grenz reached second on an error by the centerfielder, he stole third and advanced home on a wild throw to the third baseman.
Tyler Grenz, Jackson Schroeder and Hayden Bronnenberg hit singles to score a second run and make it 6-0.
The Cubs blew the game open in the third loading the bases on a walk and singles by Jared Grenz and Blatt. Tyler Grenz then hit a single to center to score a run. Two more scored on a single by Devyn Engdahl and back-to-back walks brought in another. Cody scored two more on two fielder's choice and then Jared Grenz hit a three-run homer over the centerfield fence to make it 15-0.
Powell had only reached based twice before the fourth inning, when three singles scored the Pioneers lone run.
Cody finished with 13 hits. Jared Grenz, Blatt and Tyler Grenz went 3-4 and Engdahl 2-2.
Schroeder earned the win, giving up one run on four hits and striking out 10 through 5 innings.
Cody 10, Powell 0
Powell loaded the bases in the first inning but the Cubs would get out of the frame unscathed after three strikeouts from pitcher Tyler Grenz.
Cody loaded the bases in their half with a walk and singles by Jared Grenz and Blatt. Two runs scored on passed balls, a third on a sac fly by Engdahl and a fourth on a single to center by Grady McCarten.
With two on and two outs in the second, the Cubs would tack on four more runs on a triple by Tyler Grenz, single by Schroeder and double by Engdahl.
The Pioneers threatened in the third, loading the bases with just one out, but the Cubs picked off Collin Queen at second base and then Brewer struck out to end the side.
Cody Phillips was hit by a pitched and scored on a triple by Ethan Johnston to make it 9-0.
The Cubs' final run came in the fourth. Blatt hit a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sac fly by Logan McLeod.
Powell loaded the bases for a third time in the fifth but could not score.
At the plate, Jared Grenz and Blatt went 2-3 and Schroeder 1-1.
Tyler Grenz pitched 4 innings four the win, giving up no runs on four hits and striking out seven. Blatt pitched 1 inning and gave up no hits.
