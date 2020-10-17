A young Cody volleyball team played tough on the road Friday, but couldn't get past an upperclassmen-dominated Rock Springs squad.
The Fillies lost the conference match 3-1 and are now 10-8 overall and 1-4 in conference.
Playing some of its best defense of the season, Cody won the first set 25-18.
The Lady Tigers took the next three though, winning 25-17, 25-17 and 25-12 to clinch the match.
Cody closes out the regular season by hosting Riverton in a conference match on Saturday.
