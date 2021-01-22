The Cody boys swim team finished third on Friday during the Cody Triangular.
In their second meet of the week, many of the Broncs finished slightly slower than they did Tuesday in Powell. The squad is putting in more miles during practice than they every have before, so fatigue was a factor. However, there was some improvement.
Peter Kim bettered his time in the 200 breast, as did Parker Laing in the 50 and 100 free, and Jonah Woods in the 200 free.
Joseph Killpack improved his time in the 50 free and finished first. He also was first in the 100 back, while Bradley Fick finished first in the 200 free.
Full results are listed.
Cody Triangular
Teams – 1. Powell 79, 2. Worland, 3. Cody 36.
200 yard medley relay - 3. Cody (Joseph Killpack, William Law, Bradley Fick, Trevor Freyder) 1:56.54.
200 yard free – 1. Fick 2:01.93, 5. Peter Kim 2:17.45, 6. Jonah Woods 2:29.05.
200 yard IM – 7. Law 3:03.63.
50 yard free - 1. Killpack 24.32, 3. Trevor Freyder 25.84, 5. Joren Vipperman 26.68, 9. Andrew Eissinger 27.80, 11. Parker Laing 32.17.
100 yard free – 3. Vipperman 1:00.67, 11. Laing 1:12.97.
500 yard free – 2. Fick 5:45.24
100 yard back – 1. Killpack 59.11, 8. Woods 1:23.57, 9. Andrew Eissinger 1:24.44.
100 yard breast – 6. Law 1:19.11, 7. Kim 1:25.22.
400 yard free relay – 2. Cody (Vipperman, Freyder, Killpack, Fick) 4:05.63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.