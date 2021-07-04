Long before the pyrotechnic display loudly proclaimed the close of the show, the final cowboys and cowgirls competing Sunday at the Cody Stampede produced some fireworks to send off four days of rodeo.
While only two contestants took top spots on the final day, both did so in dramatic fashion.
K’s Thomson, of Lundbreck, Alberta, held on for a raucous ride on the final bucking horse of the night in saddle bronc to secure a 90 and a tie for the top spot. The event was delayed until later in the night to allow riders to get to town from Red Lodge, which delayed its rodeo 40 minutes due to bad weather.
Thomson’s win came two years after a bad crash put him in the ICU for months and became a signature ride in what he said had been an “alright year.”
“This one puts the icing on the cake,” he said. “There’s no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with a 90, and to do it in Cody.”
Tuf Cooper, of Decatur, Texas, got to celebrate a win in Cody for the second consecutive year when he defended his tie down title with an 8.3. He said it helped to be near the end of the event, knowing he had to beat 8.4 for the win.
“The goal was to get a good check today and if I got a good dancing partner, I could win,” he said.
Now, like many of the other cowboys, he has a few days off after a hectic Cowboy Christmas week. To celebrate, he said he may stay for the Nite Rodeo to let his buddy compete. And he may just climb Cedar Mountain.
“I’ve always wanted to climb that mountain,” he said.
While Cooper said tie down was actually a bit slower than in past years, most contestants went into Sunday facing big hills to climb.
Going into Sunday’s final performance, the leaders in all but three events had already scored more points or secured faster times than last year’s winners.
Still, a number were able to place high enough for a decent paycheck.
Clayton Biglow, of Clements, Calif., finished tied for second in bareback in the final bareback ride of the rodeo.
“Just placing here is good,” he said. “It’s a great rodeo. It’s got a lot of money and Frontier is on top of it, they’ve got great horses.”
Clayton Hass, of Weatherford, Texas, wrestled his steer in 4 seconds to claim the top spot Sunday and a top five placing for the rodeo. Hays, who said he’s been ranching all his life — his dad runs the Hoodoo Ranch operations in Texas — had rushed up from Red Lodge that day after the weather delay.
Clint Summers of Lake City, Fla., and Ross Ashford of Lott, Texas squeezed into a tie for third in team roping.
“Top five is darn good money, so it’s pretty good for us,” Summers said. “We’re on the bubble for the national finals, so this helps.”
Cally Hardwick of Fairfield, Texas slipped into the top five in breakaway with her 2.5-second time. She said with the setup at Cody and slower starting calves, it was a good run.
“It really depends on the calf you draw,” she said. “You really need to draw that perfect calf to place.”
