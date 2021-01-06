The Yellowstone Quake beat the Helena Bighorns 4-1 Wednesday in a rare weekday day-game at Riley Arena that helped them hold onto sixth place in the Frontier division standings.
Will Sobaski broke open a one-goal game lead late in the third period with his score that all but clinched the win. Jack Harris added an empty net goal with seconds remaining as well.
Harris and Dylan Rumpke got the Quake started with two scores early in the first period. Joe McCormick assisted on both.
McCormick also made a crucial block on a Helena shot in the final seconds of that period to keep it at 2-0.
The second period was a back-and-forth affair with the Quake outshooting Helena 14-13.
About midway through the second the Quake went on a 8-0 shooting spree, hammering Helena goalie Kevin Taunton with bullets.
None fell through and the score stayed 2-0.
Helena (7-14) scored at 17:11 in the third to make the game much more competitive and Quake fans uneasy.
Here, the Quake defense and goalie Connor Carroll clamped down, making a number of key blocks to weather the storm.
At 2:15 Rumpke found Sobaski on a fast break and Sobaski beat Taunton from point blank to make it 3-1.
Harris got his second goal with 34 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Carroll made 31 saves in the win.
On Tuesday Helena beat the Quake 6-0.
Yellowstone could not find any offensive rhythm in the game and were down 4-0 entering the third.
The Quake (8-15) will get a nine day break before taking on Butte (3-20-1) at Riley Arena on Jan. 15.
