Thoughts from the Cody Cubs who played in the A Legion baseball championship game:
“We had our ups and downs like every year, but the short season and more games was a lot of fun,” Jared Grenz said. “Everyone knew what they had to do to make us successful. We’re not a selfish team and we kept the team in mind and just kept playing for each other.”
“We had a little slow start, but we stayed in the (championship) game and didn’t give up,” Jackson Schroeder said. “We knew we could do it. We finally settled in, played our game and focused on the little things.”
“I think we had a big momentum change in the sixth and we wanted it a little bit more than they did,” Tyler Grenz said. “I was really excited. I knew that it meant a lot to our seniors and my dad after getting into the hall of fame.”
“A couple big plays really helped us out and then after that we just kept the momentum going,” Dominic Phillips said. “We showed what we were made of.”
“I liked how we played our first two games, coming out and setting the mood for the tournament,” Ethan Johnston said. “Winning feels great. I wouldn’t trade it for anything, especially with everything that’s gone on this year.”
“We played good solid defense and offense,” Tristan Blatt said. “We have great coaches and have guys that are always positive and that keeps us consistent. This is a great team everyone is super nice and fun.”
“The best part of the season was the postseason,” Cody Phillips said. “It felt like each game had a lot more meaning and importance to it, and each game was unique. We were looking forward to playing every game.”
“I feel really good about the season,” Devyn Engdahl said. “I’m glad we were able to play with everything going on and to play the way we did and go out on top again.”
“Us seniors and Jared just knew we had to play hard and keep the intensity going this year,” Hayden Bronnenberg said. “We learned that from the previous season, and the young guys definitely will have the drive to do that next year after that last game.”
“The seniors and Jared have really helped us a lot,” Grady McCarten said. “It stinks that they’re leaving. They’re great role models and help us learn the game. They’re great baseball players but even better people.”
