Coming off some top scores last week from the comfort of their own course, the Broncs and Fillies golf teams head to Thermopolis and Lovell this week to take on the challenge of two completely different nine hole courses.
Adelie Hall took second for the Fillies last week at the Cody Invite after shooting another personal tournament low score of 88 on Tuesday, including a 41 on her first nine holes, for a two-day total of 183.
Logan Hall finished with the low score for the Broncs to tie for fifth with an 83 on Tuesday and an 86 on Wednesday at Olive Glenn Golf Club.
The Broncs finished third behind Worland and Lovell, and ahead of Powell and Thermopolis.
“We expect Logan to be in the top 10 weekly and I know he puts that kind of expectation on himself,” coach Jacob Kraft said. “I think the kids are working hard at practice and working hard on their short game to be able to knock down shots and get those low scores to help the team.”
Talon Couture dropped six strokes on Wednesday to shoot his own personal tournament record of 84.
He finished eighth with a 174.
“It seems like that happens with me at every tournament,” Couture said. “I don’t feel as nervous on the second day and my score just usually seems to be a lot better.”
He also had the luxury of playing on a familiar course, something everyone tried to take advantage of.
“On hole two if you go straight through the trees you’ll have a perfect pitching wedge shot to the green,” freshman Filly Jordan Shumard said. “I think it’s hole eight, if you curve right a little bit it leaves you a perfect shot.”
Shumard finished fifth for the Fillies with a 109 on Tuesday and 114 on Wednesday.
“I think Jordan is figuring out what it’s like to play competitive tournament golf,” Kraft said. “I thought she did great the last couple of weeks.”
Bliss Bonner shot identical 115 scores each day to land sixth and help the Fillies finish second behind Lovell.
Brooklyn Williams finished with a 140 on Wednesday for her lone round.
Ethan Salzman dropped five strokes the second day to shoot 91, 86 to take 11th for the Broncs.
Val Payne dropped nine strokes on Wednesday and Wyatt Stevens five strokes as they finished 23rd and 24th, respectively.
“Ethan has played a little bit of golf this summer and he has high expectations as well,” Kraft said. “I tell him to stay the course and work on his short game and the scores will come. He wants to be closer to 80 and I think he is capable.”
Aiden Gallagher posted a 244 for the two days to take 33rd overall, and Myles and Townsend Bailey got their first tournament action of the year in on Wednesday.
Myles shot 94 and Townsend 102 in a pair of solid rounds.
Each of them is expected to challenge for varsity spots.
Cody will hit the road on Thursday and Friday to take on a pair of courses different from most tournaments.
“Thermopolis is fairly wide open and you can make mistakes and get away with it,” Kraft said. “Lovell is a little more condensed and more target golf that can penalize you if you are off a little bit.”
Each is also a nine hole course which presents a different challenge all its own.
“I’ve played both and I like the Thermopolis course a little better,” Couture said. “Lovell you can really find yourself in the trees and it’s a harder course for me.”
For Shumard it’s her first crack at either course.
“I may prepare a little different for those courses, I’m not sure,” Shumard said. “But I have a lot of help from my teammates. Adelie has just been crushing it and is a very supportive teammate. Bliss is so good around the green and is just getting so much better. We are all having a lot of fun.”
