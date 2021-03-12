The Cody girls basketball team is on to the semifinals after a 59-56 win Friday against No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin.
The Fillies play Sheridan, which upset Natrona in the opening round, at 6 p.m. Friday in Casper. Cody defeated Sheridan 57-50 early in the season.
Torrie Schutzman led Cody with 17 points, Molly Hays had 14 and Kennedi Niemann 12 for the Fillies.
The game went down to the final seconds. While Cody led most of the way and Schutzman hit a pair of free throws to go ahead 52-44 with 3:22 to go, the Lady Bolts rallied and tied the game at 54 on a turnaround jumper with under two minutes to go.
The games was tied again at 56 in the final minute, but Cody’s free throws made the difference. Niemann and Schutzman each hit one to go ahead by two, and after a Thunder Basin turnover Niemann all but sealed the win with one more free throw. The Lady Bolts turnover it over on their final attempt.
Cody started quick, leading 9-2 with 5 minutes left on a fast break layup by Schutzman, who scored four in the opening quarter and six in the half. Thunder Basin responded, but so did the Fillies and Hays sank a pair of free throws to put Cody ahead 16-8, a lead that would hold to end the opening quarter.
The Fillies continued to take advantage of turnovers early in the second, leading by 10 early before Thunder Basin went on a run to cut the lead to four. The teams went back and forth the rest of the quarter. After a layup by Izzy Radakovich put Cody ahead 22-17, Thunder Basin scored five of the quarter’s final six points, with the Fillies holding on 23-22 at the half.
Radakovich led Cody with seven points in the first half, although she also racked up three fouls.
While dealing with could trouble, the Fillies held on in the third, Schutzman sinking a trey early on after Thunder Basin had briefly led 24-23. Later on, Hays built another lead, with a fast break layup and then a runner in the lane to go ahead 33-26. Then Niemann took over, hitting two quick fast break layups to lead 37-28 with 1:25 left in the third. Cody led 39-32 going into the fourth after late free throws by Hays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.