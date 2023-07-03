(Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part column.)
The Yellowstone cutthroat population had not crashed at the time we filmed the TV shows, which aired in 1999.
The river below Fishing Bridge to the now Nez Perce Ford contained thousands of Yellowstone cutthroat easily accessible to anglers on the road to Canyon. The day Tim and I spent on the river back in 1998 was truly one of those spectacular days.
The trout were locked on size 16 rusty spinners, a fly imitation of the spent Pale Morning Dun, the entire time we spent being filmed. I am pretty sure even all these years later that Tim and I did not fish another fly. We landed at least a dozen apiece for the camera. Had we not had to stop for the frequent July thunderstorms to protect the cameras, who knows how many fine cutthroat we could have put on film.
The next day was spent fishing and filming on Yellowstone Lake. Originally, we had planned to fish from float tubes and be miked up while our film crew chased Tim and me in a boat that was more stable than float tubes and less prone to tip over.
However, 42 degree water temps and the threat of severe wind and thunderstorms quickly changed our minds at the Bridge Bay Marina while inflating our one-man pontoon boats. Luckily for us, one of Yellowstone’s concessionaires, Xanterra, quickly agreed to giving the TU TV film crew two 25-foot Grady White boats that were built to withstand the always finicky Yellowstone Lake weather.
Tim and I were introduced to our boat captain, Joe Alexander. I am eternally grateful that fate put Joe in our plans to fish. Not only did Joe become one of the most popular guides on Yellowstone Lake for a while, but he also became a friend as he fished with the Tims. Joe had knowledge of bays and coves on the vast lake that would keep us protected while also giving us the best opportunity to put lots of cutthroat into a net on the last day filming a nationally known still water.
The day on Yellowstone Lake is one of legend in the TU TV fly fishing annals. We began fly fishing in Wolf Bay and ended up in the Flat Mountain Arm where we seriously caught trout on every cast from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. before the weather and lake conditions forced us to call it quits.
We discussed the demise of the Yellowstone cutthroat due to lake trout predation over lunch break that day. It was hard to believe the numbers of trout we put in the net to be photographed and released would ever be in peril.
The year after the two shows released in 1999, the number of cutthroat dropped from a historic population of 4.5 million to less than several hundred thousand and the numbers were still crashing before Trout Unlimited’s local East Yellowstone Chapter, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Yellowstone National Park got involved in the gill netting and attempted eradication of the non-native and unwanted lake trout. Yellowstone Park also implemented a “Must Kill” regulation on lake trout.
It appears many anglers are loading the boats fishing out of Bridge Bay Marina with plenty of “lakers.” Good. The more pressure that is put on these non-natives the better it will be for the park’s native cutthroat.
Yesterday, I fished Yellowstone Lake in the backcountry again for the first time in 25 years. I couldn’t fish the Yellowstone River because it is still closed to fishing until July, but I wanted to go back to the areas where Tim, Joe and I fished the lake to see for myself whether the cutthroat trout numbers were increasing to the point that anglers might want to target them again with fly tackle instead of resorting to the use of trolling gear and tackle more designed for removing lake trout than for finessing cutthroat.
I did fish the lake in 2012 but not in the areas where cutthroat can be found. I was also there to help eradicate lake trout in conjunction with the entities mentioned previously.
Unfortunately, Joe no longer guides for Xanterra. He retired a few years back. Neither could I get Tim Linehan to join me because he is so busy fishing the Kootenai and other rivers in Montana as his fly fishing business is ramping up for full summer activity. Despite the absence of old friends, my guide, Diego, did a great job as we chased all over the west side of Yellowstone Lake.
I can honestly say the numbers of cutthroat are still far from what they were when we filmed the lake years ago. Despite that, I will say that I did see more cutthroat on the fish finder in the shallower bays and coves than expected. I also caught a fair number although the population of cutthroat might not ever fully recover to historic numbers.
I had fun using typical lake flies like weighted ice cream cone midges, balanced leeches and also some more modern, or 21st century, woolly bugger style wet flies. There were even some trout rising in the morning hours, but it was too difficult to lock in on a rising fish while my boat was swinging on the anchor tension.
Tim and I had also fished similar versions during our filming episode, as well as the old reliable pheasant tail, Prince and my black-bodied North Fork Special, which was just gaining popularity with local and Yellowstone anglers several decades ago.
When we did get into trout, the size ranges were 14 inches to 24 inches. This is definite evidence the cutthroat have been successfully spawning and there are younger trout coming up to replace the aging adults. I hope this trend continues.
If I can make a recommendation, I would suggest exploring the miles and miles of Yellowstone Lake’s shoreline. Don’t expect the trout to be behind every nook and cranny, but do expect some trout that will fill your net and put a serious bend into a 5 weight fly rod.
