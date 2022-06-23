Jack Schroeder hammered a home run over the left field fence with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth to help Cody to an 8-7 win over the World Team at home on Wednesday night.
After the World Team tied things up 7-7 in the top of the sixth, Schroeder again went deep with a solo shot to put the Cubs ahead for good 8-7.
Ben Reinker, Trey Thomasson and Wyatt Carlson added hits for the Cubs.
Schroeder and Dominic Phillips split time on the hill.
Schroeder went 5 innings giving up nine hits and five runs while striking out six.
Phillips got the win with two innings pitched giving up a pair of hits, one earned run and striking out two.
