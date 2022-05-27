If booked hotels, motels and Airbnbs are any indication of the size of the crowds expected at Stampede Park this year for the rodeo, things look to be shaping up nicely.
But the number of those participating at the arena may be an even bigger indication of how exciting the next few months will be.
“It looks like this year our contestant numbers are going to be really good,” stock contractor Maury Tate said. “If half of them that say they are coming show up, it will be a really good summer.”
The Cody Nite Rodeo, the longest running and only nightly rodeo in the world, kicks off Wednesday night. This season it will feature some traditional performances and events, as well as some extra clinics and the possible return of one of the greats.
“We have expanded our schools a little bit,” Tate said. “We’ve increased our coaches and instructors and we’re having tie down, breakaway and team roping clinics.”
For one week in June and one week in July an instructor will be brought in for all events at one time.
Legendary barrel man and clown Sid McFarland will return for a couple of weeks this summer to entertain the crowd with his comedic stylings, something the former Cody resident has been doing for about 40 years.
Local Zack “Cookie” Cook will also be seen clowning around in the arena and should send the crowd home with something to talk about.
“We have a great announcer we are excited about,” Tate said. “Colter Ellis grew up and went to high school here and is now going to school in Texas. He does a great job of announcing.”
After a devastating injury last year, another area icon may make his return to rodeo.
“Dusty Tuckness might get in the arena and do some fighting,” Tate said. “That will be cool for all the kids to see, probably the greatest bull fighter ever fighting bulls for them.”
Big Horn Radio Night (Park County Night) will help get the summer going in style with a country music concert featuring Nashville recording artist Eli Mosley on Saturday, June 4. The night kicks off with special guest Daniel Kosel & Madrona Road starting at 5:30 p.m.
After the conclusion of the concerts, the Cody Nite Rodeo will kick off at about 8 p.m., and after a short intermission fans will get to see why Cody is widely regarded as the Rodeo Capital of the World.
“This is the only place in the world where a kid can come and get on every single night with the instructors here to help them succeed,” Tate said.
This year alone the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas featured three bareback riders, two saddle bronc riders, two bull riders, a bull fighter and a pickup man who got their start at the Cody rodeo.
“There’s been some great things done around the arena and there are some big plans for other things,” Tate said. “It’s an exciting time to be around here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.