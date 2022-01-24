The Cody boys swim team entered the lion’s den on Saturday as it traveled to perennial 3A state champion Lander on Saturday with just six swimmers.
All of them beat personal best times in their respective individual events.
Joseph Killpack was near the top of a big field in the 200 yard IM, touching out in third in 2 minutes, 10.60 seconds.
He followed that up with fifth in the 100 yard butterfly in 57.92.
“Those times should move him up in the state rankings,” coach Emily Swett said.
Bradley McKenzie continued a strong freshman campaign with a 55.26 in the 200 yard freestyle for 11th, and 55.26 in the 100 yard freestyle for ninth.
“Carter Fales dropped nine seconds off his 100 free time, which is amazing,” Swett said. “Isaac Wood is creeping up on some state qualifying times in the 200 IM, 100 breast and 100 fly.”
The shorthanded Broncs mixed up the relay teams a little as they went against not only the best 3A team in the state, but also quality 4A competition.
Cody is off until Friday when they travel to Buffalo for the Buffalo Invite at the Johnson County YMCA.
Bruce Gresly Invite
Lander
Teams: 1. Lander 359. 2. Buffalo 194. 3. Cheyenne South 162. 4. Rock Springs 144. 5. Green River 138. 6. Rawlins 98. 7. Riverton 92. 8. Cody 66. 9. Kemmerer 62. 10. Douglas 56.
Individual:
200 yard medley relay: 18. Cody A (Carter Fales, Jonah Woods, Isaac Wood, William Law), 2:24.09.
200 yard freestyle: 11. Bradley McKenzie, 2:04.86. 22. Woods, 2:17.19.
200 yard IM: 3. Joseph Killpack, 2:10.60. 18. Wood, 2:34.95.
50 yard freestyle: 18. Law, 27.31.
100 yard butterfly: 5. Killpack, 57.92.
100 yard freestyle: 9. McKenzie, 55.26. 38. Fales, 1:28.49.
500 yard freestyle: 16. Woods, 6:30.07.
200 freestyle relay: 6. Cody A (Killpack, Law, Woods, McKenzie), 1:44.14.
100 yard backstroke: 29. Fales, 1:56.96.
100 yard breaststroke: 11. Law, 1:15.13. 16. Wood, 1:18.94.
400 yard freestyle relay: 10. Cody A (Killpack, Fales, Wood, McKenzie), 4:33.77.
