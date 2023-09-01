The Cody High School girls swim team earned some individual-state-qualifying times and an overall victory during its first strokes in home waters at the Cody Quad Center on Thursday, Aug, 31.
The Fillies garnered their first team victory in a three-team, double-dual event. The Fillies knocked off Worland, 165-127 and took down Newcastle, 201-58.
“I feel like that was a really strong meet for everybody,” sophomore Summer LaVigne said. “It was a really fun meet for me, especially to be on home turf.”
Cody started things off right in its first finals event when the 200-yard medley team of LaVigne, Kelly Joyce, Louella Cornell and Kelsey Pomajzl clocked in at 2 minutes, 2.04 seconds for the win.
The momentum continued in event No. 2 as senior Elle Ortner took top billing in the 200-yard freestyle at 2 minutes, 14.23 seconds, technically earning a Class 4A time.
“I think she did good as always,” sophomore Lily Hogan said. “We’re pretty close. I feel like she’s on the rise all the time. … She’s like crazy good.”
Pomajzl then placed second in the 200-yard individual medley with a finals time of 2:37.55. LaVigne followed with a qualifying time of 26.27 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. The racer proved just as good in long distance as she won the 500-yard freestyle at 5:56.12, also a qualifier .
“I had a pretty big (personal record) in the 500-free,” she said. “I don’t do it much, but it was pretty fun. It was a good race.”
The Fillies then took to diving for the first time at home and turned in top performances. Sophomore Louella Cornell placed first with 167.15 points, edging Worland’s Delanie Johnson by about seven points. Fellow sophomore Kristen Boyson followed and qualified with 159.70 points for her third-place finish. This meet was especially special for Cornell as she missed Cody’s fist event, a Pentathlon in Lander, due to a lack of practice time — commissioned by the Wyoming High School Athletic Association.
“I was feeling a little bit behind when I started practice just because all the girls were like a week ahead of me.” she said. “I was a little out of shape.”
Cornell certainly made an incredible debut in the pool and off the diving board as she also placed first, just one event later after a short break, in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:10.22 – a Class 4A qualifying time. Pomajzyl then qualified in the 100-yard freestyle with a 59:33-mark, also a Class 4A qualifying time, for first place.
Now on the backend, with three events to go, the 200-yard relay-team of Cornell. Lily Jones, Joyce Kelly and Lily Hogan took the No. 2 billing of the races at 1:56.75.
“I think we all did really well as a team,” Hogan said. “Everyone was in a good mood, which also helps a lot.”
The meet then swung back to individual-competition as Ortner won the 100-yard backstroke with a qualifying time of 1:09.63. Kelly did the same, proving victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:18.32.
With swimmers on the edge of the deck in excitement, the double-dual concluded with Cody winning the 400-yard freestyle relay as LaVigne, Alder Carson, Pomajzl and Ortner took that event at 3:45.72.
“I think our team has a smaller group than we did last year. … I think we’ve all really gotten together or like gotten along together very well.,” Cornell said. “I think we have a great team.”
The CHS swim team then hosted its annual Terry Bartlett Invite on Friday, Sept. 1. Results were not available as of press time due to Labor Day. Please visit www.codyenterprse.com for the outcome of that meet and results from CHS’ first event in the Lander Pentathlon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.