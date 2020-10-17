The Yellowstone Quake (2-3) got their first road win of the season with a 6-4 victory over the Bozeman Icedogs (2-3) on Friday.
It was a back-and-forth affair throughout with four lead changes.
Ethan Gicewicz was able to break a 4-4 tie for the Quake with his goal at 12:24 in the third period and Yellowstone never looked back. Will Sobaski clinched the win with his open net goal with 50 seconds remaining.
Hudgel Selk made 30 saves in net for the Quake.
Dylan Rumpke led the Quake with two goals and an assist while Jack Harris chipped in two assists and a goal.
The Quake took a 2-1 lead early in the second on a goal from Coby Nostrant. But Bozeman struck back with two goals of their own for a 3-2 lead.
Just 31 seconds later, Rumpke made it 3-3 on an assist from Jack Luttringer and Harris.
Harris added a goal of his own at 3:31 in the second to give the Quake a 4-3 lead entering the third.
The Quake were very opportunistic with three of their six goals coming on a power play.
Yellowstone outshot Bozeman 39-34.
The Quake will return to action at home against Sheridan (3-1) on Friday. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.
