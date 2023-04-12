Every winter break for several years, as soon as all the brothers were home, they would head to the wrestling room at the high school to “determine who was the king.”
John, Dan, Charlie and Grayson Beaudrie are some of the most successful wrestlers in Cody’s recent history and, as brothers usually do, they didn’t take it easy on one another.
“For some reason when you wrestle your brothers there’s another switch and there’s just blood and tears,” John said.
As the youngest, Grayson was usually overpowered by the older brothers’ “man strength.”
“Dan had a lot of technique, but I was stronger than him, so I was able to work with that,” Charlie, 21, said. “But then, when it got to John, it was all out grizzly bear fighting. I mean, I remember one of the last times we did it, we smashed heads so hard. It was one of the only concussions I ever had, wrestling my brother at Christmas.”
That competitiveness has always driven the Beaudries, no matter what sport they played, and has been a big reason for their success over the years. The brothers were part of multiple state championship teams in football and baseball during their high school careers, but it was wrestling where they share a special honor.
John, Dan and Grayson each won two state titles during their careers, while Charlie finished with three.
“It’s just it’s something that you never thought would happen, but also something that you could imagine happening at the same time because everybody put in a lot of work and a lot of time,” John, 25, said.
It is a rare feat that puts them in sixth-place all-time in Wyoming for titles won by a family, Spencie Condie of Wheatland said.
Condie began researching wrestling in the state several years ago, traveling to various towns to look at yearbooks and old newspapers, gathering a record of winners. He has a booth at the state tournament every year, and his records date back to the start of the event in 1947.
“We grew up in a household where everybody wanted to compete at the highest level,” Grayson, 17, said. “Everyone did everything they could to be successful.”
How it all began
The family lived in South Dakota from 2000-2005, while dad Joe taught on the Rosebud Reservation at Rosebud Elementary School. The school offered youth sport programs after school including basketball, track and wrestling.
Joe coached track and basketball but would set the wrestling mats out for the wrestling coach. He often brought his 4-year-old son John along to give mom Dawn a break.
John began doing some of the drills with the group and would jump in and wrestle some of the smaller elementary students.
“He had a natural knack for it, and the coach said we should look into AAU travel teams,” Joe said.
The family decided to sign him up and eventually the younger brothers joined him in the sport.
“I can remember in those early days, it was just getting to drive with my dad to practice and sort of hanging out and then playing little games at the gym,” John said. “It was fun to run around with all the kids.”
Joe and Dawn both played basketball in school, as does the brothers’ sister Maddie, and Joe has coached basketball for several years at the middle and high school level, most recently eighth-grade boys. John and Charlie both played the sport in middle school, with Charlie going out for the freshman team before switching back to wrestling the following year.
Wrestling runs in the family though, as several of Dawn’s family competed, including her father and brother.
And while most athletes only dream of winning a championship, when John entered high school he quickly grasped how much work it would actually take to realize that goal.
“If you really want to be good at it, it takes a lot of sacrifice,” he said. “You hear all these people on podcasts or big-time people out in the public, and they’ll talk about some of the toughest things to do, and wrestling is by far one of the toughest sports you can do because of all of the sacrifice that goes into it. So it’s cool that all four of us were willing to go through all that.”
Taking titles
John won his first state title in 2014, earning a decision win in triple overtime. He repeated in 2015, pinning a two-time state champion in the final period.
“The first one, I just remember being so tired,” he said. “I was so worked up all day, and I didn’t know how to handle myself. The second one I was prepared. I just went out there, and I beat him pretty good.”
Dan’s first championship came in 2017 at 152 pounds. He pinned his opponent in the third period. The win came two years after he survived a life-threatening car accident.
“After the horrendous car accident and all the really terrible difficulties, it was a lot more than just winning a match for my family,” the 23 year old said. “It meant a lot to all of us.”
Moving up to 160 pounds as a senior, he again pinned his opponent to win the title.
Charlie’s first title in 2018 at 182 pounds was a surprise. After finishing third at regionals, he was hoping to equal that at state, but then he upset the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class in the semifinals, pinning him late in the match. In the final he earned a decision victory.
“I had to wrestle the number one kid, and he was about to pin me and I just rolled through in this move and the next thing I know I’m on top of him, and I’m pinning him,” he said. “That was definitely my craziest title.”
In his junior season he won by decision in the 195 pound championship and repeated his senior season at that weight, also winning by decision.
Grayson’s first title came in 2022 at 182 pounds. Facing a wrestler he’d lost to multiple times during the season, he was leading the match when the Star Valley athlete was forced to tap out with a serious knee injury, giving Grayson the victory by default.
“It’s definitely not how I want to do it,” he said. “It was cool to win, but just like a little bit of a downer.”
His senior season looked over before it had even begun, as he tore his ACL late in the football season. He sat out nearly the entire year, and had to learn to wrestle differently from his previous seasons.
“Just staying patient and working on technique and making what we do count,” he said.
Grayson didn’t wrestle a full tournament until regionals, where he finished first. At state, he pinned his first three opponents on his way to a decision win in the finals.
“This time I actually did do it,” he said. “I showed I have the ability. It was great, being able to win and help the team because if I wouldn’t have won that match, we don’t get second place as a team.”
Overcoming injury
The road to success had some major bumps as each brother dealt with serious injuries during their careers.
“Everybody’s had something,” Charlie said. “I know a couple times we had a bad sickness too, and you have to wrestle through it if you really want it. All of us did.”
John only wrestled an entire season his freshman year, dealing with a variety of shoulder issues that kept him out the following three seasons until after Christmas break.
Dan overcame the most significant injuries. In 2015 he was in a car accident and lifeflighted to Billings. His head was split open, his orbital bone fractured, his right ear damaged. His teeth were turned 90 degrees inward, his lung punctured, several vertebrae fractured, and he suffered a host of other lacerations and injuries.
It would be a year before he was cleared to start practicing again. He also dealt with a nerve injury as a junior that sidelined him late in the season. It was uncertain whether he would compete at the regional tournament until the night before.
“I had a bad nerve injury and the doctor had said, ‘Dude, it’s over. Like give it up, this isn’t going to go well for you,’” he recalled. “That was pretty crushing. But after getting some treatment, we made the decision to go for it.
“It builds character,” he added. “That’s the most important thing about any athletics is the lessons that it teaches you.”
As a sophomore, Charlie fractured his wrist in football and got a late start that wrestling season. As a senior, he broke his ankle in football and underwent surgery to fix that. He later injured his shoulder, but was still able to wrestle and finish out the season.
Grayson tore his ACL in football this fall and sat out until after Christmas. He got his first action at the Lander Tournament in January, but when his knee started to hurt after a match, he stepped back and sat out until regionals. The week of the state tournament, he was doing pushups one morning and felt a pop. It was discovered after the tournament he had torn his pec tendon.
“They all had injuries, but he just had a really rough senior year,” Dawn said of Grayson. “I don’t think anyone thought he’d win it. I kind of love it. The kid that he wrestled was very confident going in.”
Mental toughness
Being successful in wrestling is more than just being in peak condition. It is often said that wrestling is 90% mental and it’s not just the competitive mindset, but the mental toughness required to prepare and handle wins and losses.
Coach Trev Wood, who worked with all four brothers, said John was frustrating to coach early on because “he’d get in his head too much.”
“He was such a talented kid as a freshman, but he would lose matches not because of a lack of wrestling talent, just his lack of mental toughness,” he said.
His sophomore year, John put up words of encouragement around the house like “Remember who you are” and “Remember why you’re doing this.”
Everyday he would stop and look at each one. During that season, Wood said John flipped a switch.
“Once he got that mental piece figured out, he was one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” the coach said.
Watching John’s preparation and mental focus rubbed off on his siblings.
“I started writing down my goals, and I would put them up on the wall in my room,” Dan said. “I put an empty trophy case on the wall and I looked at that every morning when I woke up and every night before I went to bed. I took a picture of it and made it the screensaver on my phone, and I said, ‘I’m going to fill it with medals.’”
Coach Wood said Dan was one of the most mentally strong athletes he’s ever coached, while Charlie was a little more up and down, but knew when to turn it on.
“When he needed to, it was like, watch out, because he’s coming for you,” Wood said of Charlie.
Things were rocky for Grayson early on, but Wood said he flipped a switch as well his junior season.
The brothers have also relied on their faith when things get tough.
“I think that we all have a really strong faith in God and we all know that if we work through His acts that we can come out on top,” Charlie said.
Now more than a month out from the state tournament, the family is coming to terms with the end of high school wrestling.
“Every year, we were going to state wrestling,” Charlie said. “That’s probably the thing I’ll miss the most is the family aspect — grandparents and aunts and uncles and cousins and just everybody coming to watch and support. There’s just nothing like wrestling.”
Dawn said wrestling has shaped each of the brothers to handle some of the trials they’ve been given in life.
“I think that it’s definitely been a good ride,” she said. “I am so sad it’s over.”
While the formal competition is over, the brothers will continue to debate who’s the best, and they can always don their shoes and head gear and settle things the way they used to: with no one else around ... except them, and their memories.
Advice for achieving athletic goals
Dan Beaudrie has advice for those wanting to achieve their own athletic goals.
“We’re not special. What we have done is uncommon and, in that sense, special. But don’t be mistaken, we were not preordained from conception to be so. We started where everyone else did — a single cell, eventually graduating to diapers.
“Anyone who makes the choices we made can have the results we had. You’ve got to have a dream, something you want so bad it hurts to think about it. You’ve got to visualize that dream being realized, over and over, until you can see in your mind every detail, and your body believes it has already won.
“You arrive first in the mind, and then in the body. Surround yourself with people who have already achieved what you want, and do what they did to attain it. Move from failure to failure with enthusiasm. Protect your input: do not allow negative conversation, music, film, people or thoughts to have real estate in your mind.
“You are what you eat. You are what you think. You are who you associate with. Striving to be your personal greatest will hurt. It requires more work than you thought, and frankly is mundane. Ten thousand reps of the exact same motion. Boring as sin. That’s the minimum they say.
“If you are willing to go through that, and you get excited about delayed gratification, excited about living a boring life of discipline for a time, you will become the kind of person who can go places other people can not. Make sure to thank all the people who helped you along the way. Your success is often the only way you can repay them.”
Beaudrie brothers debate who is the best wrestler
When asked who is the best wrestler, the four Beaudrie brothers offer varying opinions.
Oldest brother John said it was himself with no hesitation.
“I mean everybody has their strengths and weakness, but I think I really loved it,” he said.
Charlie and Grayson think it would come down to Charlie’s strength versus John’s technique to determine the winner.
“We all wrestle way different so it’s really hard to tell, but John would probably win,” Grayson said. “Although Charlie could just use his strength too. They’d all be pretty tough matches. They’d be close.”
Dan takes a more analytical approach to the question and is currently trying to input the brothers’ data into Pound for Pound, which is a ranking used in combat sports, such as mixed martial arts, that judges the best fighter pound for pound based on a range of criteria including quality of opposition, titles and records.
“I guess it kind of comes down to what you weight more,” he said. “I personally would probably say that career wins and titles don’t rank as highly as beating tougher opponents and since John and I are even in those other things, John probably comes out pound for pound to be probably to be the best, but if Grayson hadn’t had serious injuries, he would have been right there too.”
