Laramie – They are two teams who return a significant number of players from very successful seasons in 2019, and they are two teams who share many ties between their coaching staffs. The Wyoming Cowboys and Montana State Bobcats will kick off the 2021 season Saturday at 2 p.m. on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.
Recent successes
Back in 2019 when both the Cowboys and Bobcats played their last full seasons, the Cowboys posted a record of 8-5 and captured the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Championship in Tucson. Meanwhile, the Bobcats made a run all the way to the 2019 Football Championship Subdivision Semifinals and compiled an overall record of 11-4.
In 2020, Wyoming played only six games, with two of its home games versus Air Force and Utah State canceled due to the Cowboy’s opponents having COVID issues. Montana State was one of the FCS teams who chose not to play at all in 2020, so it will be playing a game for the first time since a Dec. 21, 2019, loss to North Dakota State in the FCS Semifinals.
Ticketing
Tickets are going fast but still available for Saturday’s season opener. Season-tickets to the 2021 Wyoming Football season start as low as $159 for adults and $89 for children (ages 3-12). Single-game tickets to the Wyoming-Montana State game start as low as $39 for adults and $29 for children. Fans may order tickets online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu or by calling (307) 766-7220.
2021 marks the 125th season of UW football
The 2021 college football season will be the 125th for Cowboy football. This coming season is one of the most anticipated in the history of Wyoming football, as the team and fans alike are anxious to return to a normal season of college football.
The first season of Wyoming Football was 1893, but there were four seasons through Cowboy Football history where a season wasn’t played leading to the 2021 season being the 125th. UW did not play any games in the 1918 season due to a flu epidemic. The Cowboys also did not play for three seasons (1943, 1944 and 1945) due to World War II.
Where to watch and listen
For fans who are unable to attend Saturday’s game there are several ways to watch and listen.
Radio Broadcast Information for the Cowboy Sports Network (CSN): Every Cowboy football game is broadcast live on the 26 affiliates of the Cowboy Sports Network.
The pregame show begins 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
Saturday’s game will be televised on:
• The Mountain West Network
• WYO-VISION on GoWyo.com
• Also available on Wyoming Football’s Facebook page @wyofootball and on Wyoming Athletics Facebook page @wyoathletics
