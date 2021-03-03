The Meeteetse girls basketball team knows Ten Sleep fairly well.
The Lady ’Horns had seen many of the same girls in the volleyball season and twice had met them on the hardwood this season, beating the Pioneers by an average of 14 points in the two contests.
So when they were presented with the opportunity to host the 1A Northwest Quadrant Semifinal tournament and were matched up with the visiting Pioneers, needing just one victory against a team they had beaten in six straight contests over the last three seasons to make their first appearance in the state tournament since 2010, everything appeared to be in the Lady ’Horns favor.
Appearances can be deceiving. The underdog Pioneers walked out of the gym on Thursday victorious, beating Meeteetse 26-24.
“I think our biggest problem was we were nervous about it being a regional game,” senior Abigale May said. “I think we could have played more aggressive, but we just had troubles working past our nervousness.”
Ten Sleep has had one of the stingiest defenses of any team in 1A this year, allowing just 33.5 points per game. That defense did enough to alter shots and force turnovers in the first half to give the Pioneers a slight advantage at halftime.
“We went in at halftime and I told girls, ‘We just played one of our worst halves of basketball the entire year and we’re only down by four,’” coach Ernie May said. “I knew we would have time to come back.”
Despite allowing just 26 points total in the game, one of their lowest totals of the season, there weren’t enough ticks on the clock to bring the Lady ’Horns a victory. Ten Sleep denied Meeteetse its transition game, keeping points off the board and did just enough to knock off the Lady ’Horns.
Though it may not have ended the way they would have liked, May still sees this season as a positive for the girls basketball program.
“I thought it was really successful,” May said. “We played a lot of 2A and 3A teams and held our own. I thought our younger girls improved a great deal this year. There’s still room for improvement, but they made some good steps.”
Three seniors donned Meeteetse uniforms for the last time on Thursday.
Samantha May has been the offensive driver for the Lady ’Horns all season, leading the team in scoring at 11.9 points per game and sitting near the top of 1A with 4.4 steals. May also had a double-double and a triple-double for Meeteetse.
“I’m glad I got to play with this group of girls,” she said. “Looking back, it was always enjoyable to play. Even if we were losing by a few points, I was always having fun.”
Her twin sister Abigale often found her in scoring position. Abigale’s 2.6 assists per game were among the best in 1A this season, and her energy on both ends let her average 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. She also had a pair of double-doubles on the year.
“I’m sad the season is over, but I’m glad I got to finish my last year with the teammates and coaches I had,” she said.
Lexi Allen was a dominant presence in the post. Her 1.4 blocks per game ranked fifth among players who played more than one game. Though not the biggest offensive threat, Allen found a way to get in position on the offensive glass, averaging more than two offensive rebounds per game. In one of the final contests of the year, she also notched a double-double after coming close on several occasions earlier in the year.
“Abby and Sam have been part of the program since their freshman year,” coach May said. “They always leave it out on the court, always work as hard as any girl on the court … Lexi has come such a long way, she’s only in her third year playing basketball… We‘re really going to miss their competitiveness and their hustle.”
The Lady ’Horns finished the season with a final record of 9-10.
