Regional wrestling.jpg

The Cody wrestling team finished third at the 3A West Regional in Evanston during the weekend. (Courtesy photo)

The Cody grapplers spent the regular season racking up some impressive performances in tournaments and duals throughout the region, and after a third-place finish, just behind Evanston in second, at the 3A West Regional tournament during the weekend will head to state the favorites to win state titles in multiple weight classes. Green River took the title and finished first out nine teams.

