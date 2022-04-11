The Cody Bronc and Filly track and field teams fought the extreme wind and cold as much as much the times, distances and other teams on Saturday in Powell during the LA Kohnke Invitational.
The Broncs finished first and the Fillies second.
“It wasn’t too much fun high jumping,” sophomore Allie Broussard said. “I think everyone struggled a little bit. The wind definitely helped in the 100, I could feel it pushing me.”
Broussard finished second in the 100 meter dash in 12.69 seconds and third in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 5 inches.
Her 100 meter time qualified her for state.
Ada Nelson followed up a win in the 800 meter last week in Buffalo with first place finishes in the 200 and 400 meter dashes.
“That girl she beat from Powell is probably the best girl in 3A and it was just unbelievable in that wind,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “She never runs the 200 and I think that was the eighth fastest time in 4A this year, so she looked really good.”
Senior Holly Spiering is slowly working her way back into shape after an illness and looked strong in the long jump.
Her 15-11.25 landed her in first.
Hayley Pearson-Horner took second with a 15-05.25.
Broussard finished fifth with a 14-03.00.
“I haven’t done track since I was in seventh grade,” Broussard said. “The eighth grade season was canceled because of Covid and I played soccer my freshman year. I did the 4x100, the 100, the long jump and high jump in seventh grade and I liked doing them all.”
Sophomore Callie Shelton stormed into first in the 100 meter hurdles, while Kelsey Pomajzl and Hailey Holeman finishing first and second respectively in the pole vault.
Pomajzl cleared 8-06 and Holeman 8-00.
Mekenzie Clark and Taylen Stinson didn’t let the wind affect them too much.
Stinson clocked a 5:42.75 in the 1600 for first.
Clark timed a 12:56.80 in the 3200 to take the top spot after a second place finish in the 1600.
“They both ran really well,” Engdahl said. “It was Mekenzie’s first two-mile, and she ran great.”
On the boys side, Robby Porter cleared 6-02 in the high jump to win his second consecutive title in the event.
“Robby had to work for that one,” Engdahl said. “He had to battle through. He won it on his third attempt so it was nice to see him compete like that. He also got third in the long jump in just his second year doing that. He looked much more confident.”
Sophomore Dillon Brost added six inches to his pole vault from the previous week to take first with a 12-06.
After missing last week with an illness, junior Luke Talich picked up right where he left off last year, winning and qualifying for state in the both the 100 and 200 meter sprints.
“There was a huge tailwind the whole day. It was chilly but I think it helped with the 100, Talich said. “I almost felt like it was pushing me so much I had to slow down.”
Bronc sprinters dominated on the day, going first, second and third in 200 and first, third and fourth in the 100.
Nathan Wilson and Brost finished second and third, respectively, in the 200.
Blake Beardall took third in the 100 and Brost fourth.
“Blake Beardall had a really nice day,” Engdahl said. “He ran well and in the high jump he is getting more comfortable. It’s just his second year doing it and he looks a lot more confident.”
The 4x100 relay team of Beardall, Wilson, Brost and Talich also cruised to a relatively easy win in 45.02.
“We are really fast this year,” Talich said. “I think we have a good shot at the 4x100. It’s hard to tell since we haven’t faced the bigger schools yet, but we’ll see.”
They may have to wait and see a little longer, as the weather may cancel this week’s Thursday meet in Worland.
“It’s tentative,” Engdahl said. “The wind this week was pretty tough, especially for the discus throwers and distance runners, and now it is supposed to snow this week. Hopefully soon we can get some good weather.”
LA Kohnke Invite –
Powell
Girls
Teams: 1. Powell 224.83. 2. Cody 178.33. 3. Worland 110.83. 4. Lovell 79. 5. Burlington 17. 6. Rocky Mountain 7.
100 meter dash: 2. Allie Broussard, 12.69; 4. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 13.53; 7. Jazlyn Waltari, 13.87; 12. Rainey Powell, 12.34; 15. Avonte Benedict, 14.52; 17. Michelle Montalvo-Hernandez, 14.81.
200 meter dash: 1. Ada Nelson, 27.26; 10. Waltari, 29.61; 14. Kelsey Pomajzl, 30.47; 16. Hailey Holeman, 31.49; 22. Benedict, 34.58; 24. Greta Morgenweck, 36.93.
400 meter dash: 1. Nelson, 1:01.41; 12. Morgenweck, 1:26.27.
800 meter run: 2. Taylen Stinson, 2:36.11; 9. Zelma Rudd, 2:53.74.
1600 meter run: 1. Stinson, 5:42.75; 2. Mekenzie Clark, 5:49.74; 8. Rudd, 6:21.99.
3200 meter run: 1. Clark, 12:56.80.
100 meter hurdles: 1. Callie Shelton, 17.36; 10. Isabel Taylor, 19.00; 11. Benedict, 20.39.
300 meter hurdles: 7. Taylor, 55.14.
4x400 meter relay: 2. Cody (Powell, Rudd, Taylor, Waltari), 4:35.30.
Sprint medley relay: 1. Cody (Broussard, Spiering, Stinson, Nelson), 4:43.05.
High jump: 3. Broussard, 4-05; 8. Rainey Powell, 4-03.
Long jump: 1. Holly Spiering, 15-11.25; 2. Pearson-Horner, 15-05.25; 5. Broussard, 14-03; 12. Powell, 12-08.25.
Triple jump: 4. Pearson-Horner, 30-03.25; Taylor, 27-06.50.
Pole vault: 1. Pomajzl, 8-06; 2. Holeman, 8-00; 5. Lauren Seibert, 7-00.
Discus: 3. Ella Boltz, 88-11; 4. Laura Phillips, 85-08; 14. Rachel Williams, 58-07; 20. Gabby Sanchez, 45-01.
Shot put: 3. Boltz, 32-09.50; 6. Phillips, 29-04.50; 11. Sanchez, 24-05.00; 12. Williams, 24-05.00.
Boys
Teams: 1. Cody 189. 2. Powell 180.5. 3. Worland 97. 4. Lovell 84. 5. Rocky Mountain 48. 6. Burlington 36.50. 7. Ten Sleep 13.
100 meter dash: 1. Luke Talich, 11.03; 3. Blake Beardall, 11.60; 4. Dillon Brost, 11.70; 8. Nathan Wilson, 11.76; 9. Jackson Schroeder, 11.85; 12. Trey Smith, 12.02; 13. Maddox Ball, 12.03; 15. Jacob Ball, 12.14; 16. Graidin Arnold, 12.25; 18. Warren Sorensen, 12.30; 19. Trey Schroeder, 12.33; 21. Abel Cordero, 12.68; 23. Chase Hatch, 12.77; 24. Jarom Beardall, 12.81; 25. Carter Ray, 12.86; 26. Miles Hensley, 13.05; 35. Andrew Cline, 13.69; 39. Killian Marroquin, 14.48; 41. Nic Rogers, 15.01.
200 meter dash: 1. Talich, 22.54; 2. Wilson, 23.13; 3. Brost, 23.36; 7. Robby Porter, 24.52; 8. Jackson Schroeder, 24.62;
10. Logan Class, 24.82; 11. Trey Schroeder, 25.00; 15. Smith, 25.24; 20. Ray, 26.01; 21. Kaden Clark, 26.03; 24. Beardall, 26.98; 26. Micah Grant, 27.78; 28. Cline, 28.08; 30. Damien McColl, 28.61; 32. Marroquin, 29.27; 34. Rogers, 31.23.
400 meter dash: 10. Sorensen, 1:03.11; 12. Logan Bogardus, 1:06.05.
800 meter run: 13. Kyle Graham, 2:31.55.
1600 meter run: 3. Charlie Hulbert, 5:11.00; 5. Ben Stewart, 5:12.01; 8. Ian Graham, 5:15.03; 14. Riley Nielson, 5:24.76; 16. Kyle Graham, 5:29.20; 17. Randall Nielson, 5:35.94.
3200 meter run: 3. Hulbert, 11:01.52; 5. Randall Nielson, 12:07.16.
110 meter hurdles: 4. Arnold, 17.01; 7. Hensley, 19.28; 9. Aaron Trotter, 20.30; 10. Grant, 21.50.
300 meter hurdles: 3. Ben Hogan, 45.91; 6. Trotter, 53.07.
4x100 meter relay: 1. Cody (Beardall, Wilson, Brost, Talich), 45.02.
4x400 meter relay: 2. Cody (Arnold, Ball, Hatch, Kash Merritt), 3:52.11.
4x800 meter relay: 2. Cody (Merritt, Ben Stewartr, Riley Nielson, Ian Graham), 9:23.89.
High jump: 1. Porter, 6-02; 5. Blake Beardall, 5-08; 12. Maddox Ball, 5-04.
Long jump: 3. Porter, 19-01.00; 5. Jacob Ball, 18-07.50; 6. Smith, 17-11.75; 7. Hatch, 17-11.50; 12. Hogan, 17-04.00.; 25. McColl, 13-09.25; 27. Cline, 12=05.50.
Triple jump: 2. Maddox Ball, 38-00.50; 6. Jarom Beardall, 36-09.00.
Pole vault: 1. Brost, 12-06; 4. Grant, 10-00; 8. Ray, 8-06. 9. Cordero, 8-00.
Discus: 5. Class, 118-09; 6. Hensley, 109-05; 7. Jonny Williams, 105-06; 12. Barrett George, 82-11; 13. Wyatt Barton, 82-10. 14. Chayden Scott, 82-04; 18. A.J. Baustert, 74-03; 23. Zach Barton, 64-00; 37. Logan
Barton, 37-04.
Shot put: 8. Williams, 38-02.50; 11. Baustert, 34-01; 15. Hensley, 32-10; 20. Class, 31-05; Wyatt Barton, 29-09; Scott, 28-11. 23. Andrew Dunlap, 28-08; 26. Logan Barton, 27-02.50; 27. George, 27-01.50; Zach Barton, 26-07.
