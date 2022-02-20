The Cody Alpine ski team had a whirlwind weekend in Casper, skiing six race runs over two days. There were two races combined into one weekend as a make up for races postponed earlier in the year at Red Lodge Mountain Resort and White Pine Ski Area outside Pinedale.
The slalom race from the Cody Invite took place on Saturday, with the girls holding on to second place overall and the Broncs staying in third after the giant slalom part of the race was already held last weekend.
Both GS and slalom races were also held as a makeup for the Pinedale races scheduled earlier in the year. The Broncs took second in this race while the Fillies placed third. It was the best finish for the Broncs this season.
Aspen Kalkowski had the best finish of the weekend taking third place in the Pinedale GS. It was a career-best finish for Kalkowski and the second time this season a Filly skier has taken third in a race. Prior to Allie Broussard’s third place earlier this year, seven years had passed since a Filly skier had finished this high.
Catherine Lovera also had an exceptional weekend, finishing in the top-10 of all three race events she competed in. It was really a grand slam for Lovera as she took fourth in the giant slalom section of the Cody Invite that was held last weekend at Red Lodge.
Allie Broussard was able to bounce back after falling in giant slalom to take sixth in the Cody slalom.
Sterling Banks had a great return to form over the weekend as well with a dominant slalom performance, finishing sixth and fifth in the two races for that discipline.
Logan Ross also had a respectable weekend as well, taking eighth in the Cody slalom and ninth in the Pinedale GS.
The Alpine team will carve into its final race of the year with State at Snow King Mountain in Jackson from March 4-5. Both teams have shown they are more than capable of taking second in any given race and the Fillies have at times shown they can beat Jackson. It will be a final opportunity for the team to ski together, qualify for All-State honors, and attain final goals set many months ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.