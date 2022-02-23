He may have finished his 6-man football career in Wyoming as one of the best kept secrets on the gridiron, but after another stellar season the secret was out and had reached Dillon, Mont.
Meeteetse senior Dace Bennett signed his letter of intent earlier this month to play football at Montana Western University, where he will look to make the transition to 11-man football and help the Bulldogs build a powerhouse program.
“I am super excited going forward,” Bennett said. “Going up on my visit I saw the atmosphere was really cool, I liked all of the players I talked to. I’m just excited to learn and see what I can do.”
Making the transition to 11-man football will be a challenge, but Bennett proved throughout his career his size, speed and athleticism can make him a threat on either side of the line of scrimmage.
The former Longhorn led 6-man last year, averaging 346 yards per game and 3,116 total yards on offense his senior season.
That included a 336-yard rushing game with six touchdowns against Dubois, and a 332-yard, four touchdown passing performance against Bridger.
The versatile quarterback ran for nearly 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns, and tossed for nearly 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns his senior season.
He was also ranked in the top 10 defensively in the conference and was named All-State and All-Conference.
“He has really set the bar high for all of the athletes who come to the school and want to be successful,” Longhorns coach Zeb Hagen said. “This is the payoff you get. I am very proud of him and look forward to seeing him on the field for Montana Western.”
The appeal of NAIA Montana Western stretched off the field as well with a curriculum that features a wide range of studies, and is the only school in the nation that is experimenting with block scheduling.
Students take a single course at a time, three hours each day for 18 days, before moving onto the next course.
“That is something I really liked,” Bennett said. “I like the idea of sticking to one subject and focusing on that for three and a half weeks.”
While his offensive numbers are staggering, the Bulldogs staff recruited Bennett as a defensive back first, with plans to possibly let him put on some size and move him up to linebacker at some point.
While it has been a remarkable senior season for Bennett, he caught his coach’s attention early in his Longhorn career and continued to put in the effort to grow, learn and become a leader and friend on and off the field.
“When he was a freshman he started a few games for us, and at that time I was the defensive coordinator,” Hagen said. “I watched him make a couple of plays and thought, ‘I’ve got three more years of this?’ This is going to be all right.”
Before heading to Dillon, Bennett will be busy on the all-star circuit. He was selected to play in this year’s Shrine Bowl in Casper and the annual Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man all star game.
When he does make his way north, he looks to make the same kind of connections he has enjoyed over the years in Meeteetse.
“It’s amazing how close I’ve grown with everybody here,” Bennett said. “It’s going to be a whole restart trying to build that brotherhood up there, but you can see that they have that already. I’m going to miss the camaraderie and the brotherhood we have here.”
