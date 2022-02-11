Cody Bronc senior Bradley Fick qualified for state in the 100 yard breaststroke at the Terry Bartlett Last Chance Invite on Thursday night in Cody, the final regular season meet for the Broncs.
Fick finished first on Thursday in 1:15.32 in the 100 breast for the 3A qualifying time.
He joins fellow Broncs Bradley McKenzie, Joseph Killpack and William Law who are also qualified for state in the event.
The 3A state swim meet will be Feb. 17-18 at the Campbell County Aquatics Center in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.