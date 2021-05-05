The late adventure-gun writer Jack O’Conner was a big advocate for the .270 Winchester, a factoid that should come as no surprise to “dyed in the wool” gunnies. Although he also wrote that he felt the .30-06 was much more flexible and used a .30-06 Winchester exclusively for several years during the hard times of the 1930s, he wrote such glowing praise for the .270 in his later years that he was dubbed with the nickname of “270 Jack.”
The problem I’ve always had with the .270 is the lack of a variety of loadings for the caliber. It’s mainly sold in 130 and 150 grain examples. Over-the-counter bullet availability lacks any degree of variety for reloading and experimentation. That, plus the unusual bullet diameter of .277, doesn’t lend itself well to developing an assortment extremely accurate bullets, or hasn’t commercially, so far as I know. As far as cast bullets go, forget about it. However, both of my older grandsons have done quite well hunting elk and deer with their .270s. So it comes down to whatever works for you.
But back to Jack. Legend has it that on a trip to the Yukon Territory back in the 1950s, some ham-handed deckhand accidentally dumped O’Conner’s bag containing his ammunition overboard when the steamer he’d booked passage on was docked at Skagway, Ak. Apparently the only .270 ammo he could find was in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, and it was the heavy-for-caliber Dominion brand with the 160 grain bullet.
O’Conner wrote in a later story that he got on with them quite well and actually liked them. But I noticed he went back to his favored 130 grain load after arriving back in the states.
I bring this up as I am a believer in the heavy-for-caliber school of thought for most uses. That, and I’m discounting the use of the more modern, mono-metal premium bullets now entering the market place for handguns and rifles. I’ll abstain from offering advice on arrow weights as I know next to nothing about that discipline. However, one would think the practice as relevant in most schools of hunting styles and disciplines.
The heavy-for-caliber concept is not exclusively relevant for hunting. For long-range shooting, many target shooters have discovered heavy bullets to be superior to lighter bullets not only because they resist wind deflection better on average, but also because they retain velocity better. Sounds counter to common sense, I know, but that’s how it works.
Heavier bullets share a greater sectional density, which is a critical component of their ballistic co-efficient, something long-range shooters know a bit about. Basically, it means that while a lighter bullet may start out faster, it slows down quicker, shedding its velocity faster than the heavyweights.
In actual practice, the heavy-for-caliber concept works better in terms of penetration for short-range work and for long-range velocity retention. If we decide to dive down this rabbit hole, we start getting into subsonic vs. supersonic velocity and air disturbance when bullets go from supersonic to subsonic. We deal with all sorts of math and theories regarding flight characteristics pertaining to the various schools of bullet design, like tangent ogives vs. secant ogives and other minutiae I’d rather not be bothered with. That’s probably why I’ll never be a competitive extreme long range competitor – too much math. It makes my head hurt.
So, regarding all of the above, why have lighter-weight, higher-velocity hunting bullets been so popular for so long? The simple answer is that, inside 300 yards, where 95% of big game critters are killed, a light bullet flies faster, flatter and punches hard enough for the intended job in most cases. Just don’t depend on a .223 for backup on a bear hunt. Although, that said, my youngest grandson, 9-year-old Walker, did kill a huge feral hog down in Florida with a borrowed .22-250. Go figure.
What it comes down to for me, and remember I’m a solid fan of the ancient .45-70 for general wet work in the woods and prairies I hunt, is the heavy-for-caliber principle allows the average Joe to do more with less. In my understanding, the concept increases killing power in a smaller cartridge (like 65-90 grain bullets in .22 calibers for deer, or feral hogs, I guess) and allows use of a smaller-caliber bullet, which, at the same time can be fitted into a more compact platform with way less recoil.
When one gets older, the lessons learned when younger begin to make more sense and less recoil, lighter rifles and flat trajectories take on more relevance. Just because we’re older doesn’t mean we’re stupid.
