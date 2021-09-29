Kalvin Erickson had an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help seal a thrilling 74-68 victory for top-ranked Meeteetse at Burlington on Friday.
Erickson also added 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns in a tight game that saw the two rivals combine for 58 points in the fourth quarter.
“It was a fight all game to keep scoring and keep them from scoring,” Erickson said. “It was another wild game that came right down to the wire.”
The Longhorns (3-1, 2-0) got out to a quick start, racking up a pair of touchdowns on their first possessions to make it 16-0 midway through the first quarter.
The Huskies (0-4, 0-3), however, would return the favor and tied things up 16-16 heading into the second.
Meeteetse added two more touchdowns early in the second quarter to make it 30-16, but the Huskies would not go away quietly.
Burlington scored 3, followed quickly by a touchdown run for Meeteetse, but the Huskies answered right back with a long kickoff return for a touchdown to make it 38-32 heading into halftime.
The ’Horns defense stiffened to start the third and forced a turnover on downs. That was followed by another touchdown pass to Samuel Hollinger of Meeteetse to make it 46-32 and shift some momentum back to Meeteetse.
“I think we started to do a little tighter sets on offense,” sophomore running back Joe Pina said. “We are normally spread a little more. We just went out and executed well.”
Burlington added another score to make it 46-38 after the blocked extra point going into the fourth quarter.
Both teams came out on fire on offense in the final frame.
The Huskies got to within two points at 46-44 early in the fourth.
The ’Horns stretched the lead to 16 midway through the quarter. But it seemed the Huskies had an answer for everything the Meeteetse defense threw at them.
“It definitely wasn’t the way we planned it to go,” senior Mickle Ogden said. “Our defense has struggled in the past few weeks, so we definitely need to make sure we shore that up if we want a chance at state.”
The ’Horns stretched the lead to 14 late in the quarter, taking advantage of Erickson’s pick-six. Burlington managed to close that lead to six on a touchdown pass with 3 seconds to go in the game.
An onside kick attempt failed and Meeteetse escaped another shootout with a close 74-68 win.
“It feels great to get the win, I just wish we could have done it more effectively,” Pina said. “We let them pass on us. We need to fix that and we will. If we just execute what the coaches tell us we’ll be fine.”
Senior quarterback Dace Bennett finished 16 of 26 for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 178 yards on the ground.
Pina finished with 115 yards receiving and a touchdown on four receptions.
Erickson led the defense with 20 tackles, 12 of them solo. Pina finished with 13 tackles, nine of them solo. Bennett and Jason Moody combined for 23 tackles in the win.
The ’Horns will be home against Encampment on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
