There was plenty of anticipation for the Cody softball team as it headed to Casper last week for a pair of matchups with Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.
Trojans ace Kynlee Griffith, who had given the Fillies some trouble in the past, was in the circle Wednesday,
Natrona has shown so far this season they can put multiple runs on the board in hurry.
In the end, however, the Fillies ended up with two more convincing victories as they prepare for a much-needed home stand this week.
“It was so much fun, we finally got to go and play two games in two days,” Filly Montana Massey said. “The two days before we went to Casper we were outside scrimmaging for once. We had been inside for so long working on all of the little things, but in Casper everything came together.”
Cody took down conference foe Kelly Walsh 14-2 on Wednesday and NC 20-10 on Thursday to move to 4-0 on the year and continue a long conference win streak that stretches back to last year when the Fillies went 10-0.
“Kelly Walsh’s Kynlee Griffith threw hard against us,” coach Chad Smith said. “But we hit her right away, which is something we didn’t do two years ago when we faced her.”
The Fillies put up seven runs in the first two innings as ace Ellie Ungrund shut down KW, striking out the side in the second.
Cody added two more runs in the third, one in the fourth and four in the seventh to run away from the Trojans.
Violet Wollschlager lit the Trojans up with three hits and a pair of RBIs while scoring twice.
Ava Wollschlager finished 2-for-4 and drove in three.
Catcher Katie Brasher finished with a hit and drove in three.
“Violet nearly took Griffith deep right away. If the wind wasn’t blowing in so hard it would have been gone,” Smith said. “Morgan Evans laid down two of the most beautiful bunts you’ll ever see. They ended up being infield hits and she ended up scoring three times on the day.”
Ungrund struck out eight in five innings, gave up just three hits and two runs.
“I think all my pitches are working right now actually,” Ungrund said. “I threw a lot of pitches in two games, but my arm feels good.”
Riley Simone closed things out for Cody. She went two innings, giving up a hit and striking out one batter.
Simone got the start against Natrona on Thursday.
She lasted three and a third innings, gave up seven hits, seven runs and struck out five.
Ungrund took over and finished off NC for the final three and two-thirds innings, giving up a hit and three runs while striking out six.
“Riley and Ellie were both very complimentary to each other in both games, each starting and relieving a game,” Smith said. “But we ended up having six errors against NC and four against Kelly Walsh though, which doesn’t help either of them.”
Errors may have been part of the story, but the Filly bats were a bigger part. They racked up 14 hits led by Ava Wollschlager with three. Violet Wollschlager, Simone, Ava Meier and Evans all finished with two.
One of Meier’s hits was a booming grand slam in the seventh inning.
“This is my first grand slam ever,” she said. “I wasn’t intentionally trying to hit a grand slam, but it works for sure. In the back of my head I knew the bases were loaded, but I didn’t want to let that stress me out so I just went up to the plate calm and confident to get a base hit.”
Meier got the low pitch she wanted on a full count and blasted it out of the park.
“I don’t think that one has landed yet,” Smith said.
The Fillies have a full slate this week with home matchups with Green River on Monday and Rock Springs on Tuesday.
Worland will visit Cody this Saturday at 10 a.m.
