I have on occasion been accused of being selfish when it comes to sharing our natural world’s resources, especially in the more remote areas of Cody Country. Almost a half century ago, back when Sandi and I moved down from Montana to Cody, that seemed to be the trend of public opinion regarding newer citizens. There was very little information sharing, and newcomers to Cody were looked at with suspicion and, generally, hostility by long-time residents.
Everything I learned about where to hunt and fish locally, I learned myself. There were a lot of miles to put in and many an unsuccessful day spent out in the woods trying to capture some wild protein to add to our diet. Eventually, time spent out in the mountains started delivering rewards and after a few years, locals were often asking me where they might snag a decent buck deer or catch a limit of fish.
It may sound selfish, but there were times when I simply couldn’t help out those people, either because of the extremely remote nature of the areas I frequented or due to the attitudes of the people asking. Some people are slobs, some are jerks, and some are just plain insensitive to the natural world.
However, these days technology has taken a giant step into my world, and anyone with a smart phone and the price of the app can locate places to go that very few were aware of in years’ past. So it’s getting quite crowded out there, compared to what was.
Which begs the question: Are we loving our precious backcountry to death? Are we, by dint of establishing such easy access, sending too many people into remote areas that are simply not resilient enough to withstand the growing corps of outlanders, often people who have less than no idea of how or why to dig a simple cat-hole for the disposal of their feces, where or how to build a fire ring or even how to keep those danged 4- or 2-wheelers on the approved tracks and trails? In short, is the desire to make a profit at all costs, by some newbies, going to lead to the ultimate destruction of those places where the wild things grow?
Perhaps there is hope for the habitat and for the future under the auspices of some of our younger folks. Recently I came across a news release extolling the efforts of a small group of Cody youngsters, led by BLM staff, who volunteered to plant over 100 buffaloberry seedlings on public land in the Cody vicinity, for the express purpose of improving habitat primarily for the greater sage grouse. This is a good start, a drop of water in an empty bucket, so to speak, but it’s more than I see their parents or other adults doing. So, kudos to the kids.
Some people are givers, some are simply self-centered takers. Fortunately, when dealing with a younger population, before liberal influences, most of them are givers.
The thing about sage grouse is that they’re basically nonpolitical, like all wildlife, which is unlike those entrusted with managing the various species for their survival and even to help those species prosper. Even with the attention of some more dedicated wildlife managers, many critters, like sage grouse, are having a hard time surviving locally and nationally, due to the nature of our resource-fueled, capitalistic economy. That, and the misdirected, save-the-world, dedicated Disneyites that dream of their perfect world. I understand that some of what follows is going to upset some of those among us who hold certain things sacred, but so be it.
In my humble opinion, when the interests of any species (especially non-native or introduced) dominates habitat to the exclusion of other native species, that not only borders on stupid, it can even be equated with being criminal or neglect. The deification of feral horses and burros falls into this category. An excellent example of this misdirection would be the establishment of water-supply stations, or guzzlers, created to save endangered populations of native desert bighorn sheep a couple of decades ago in the Nevada deserts by conservation groups.
While intended to save a rare, native species (Desert Big Horn Sheep), rapidly approaching the brink of extinction, the water-supply units were quickly rendered unusable to those wild sheep by resident populations of wild burros and feral horses. Unfortunately, since that darned donkey and wild horse protection law, wildlife managers’ hands were tied as to taking action to eliminate the critters’ interference with a legitimate recovery program. Perhaps an argument can be made as to the need for a law to manage these feral equines, but not one that treats them as a species as rare as, say, black-footed ferrets.
The absence of sage grouse and the reasons for it are varied and, quite frankly, haven’t been studied as earnestly as, say, population dynamics and species’ interrelationships affecting the survival and growth of bighorn sheep. Or pronghorn antelope even. Apparently things like dusky grouse, or jackrabbits or pygmy cottontails and sage grouse aren’t as important as the big-money species like grizzly bears or wolves or even feral livestock currently touted as “real wild horse or mustangs from our country’s past.” Bullfeathers, but understandable from a capitalistic point of view.
Now this may ruffle some feathers but it has long been a belief of mine that the main reason our native wildlife has had or is having some major survival problems is the lack of quality habitat. Not just the more visible big game animals, but everything from the multitude of various bugs, minor rodents like shrews, bigger species like our native jackrabbits and a multitude of other critters that no longer inhabit the landscape where they used to. But the feral horses are there and the domesticated corporate cattle are there. But at least the cattle have a market, even the old scrawny ones.
Are there too many horse critters? Too much overgrazing by domestic cattle? All of the literature I’ve read on the subject, besides explaining the tens of millions of dollars being spent keeping these ranch rejects alive in dedicated holding pens, indicates that the federal laws concerning the relationship of these feral critters with the lands they roam create an overpopulation of feral horses. They run amok over the public lands under the misguided guise of maintaining a traditional and historical relationship with the wild mustangs which were never native to this continent anyway. It’s a contributing factor in the decline of a multitude of miscellaneous varmints and critters, from badgers to bunnies and various bugs, that historically inhabited these open plains and lower mountain foothills before the Europeans introduced their livestock to this country, including horses.
Don’t get me wrong, I like horses. Sandi and I have had several equine companions, and always used them intelligently and humanely. But if G&F can poison entire mountain drainages to remove long-term resident brook trout and cutthroat/brookie hybrids so the introduction of substitute cutthroats can prosper, then why can’t we control these thousands of feral horses that are costing us almost as much as Joe Biden’s giveaway money policies? Plus, their quality of life in the BLM’s holding pens really sucks.
I understand that a brook trout isn’t quite as cuddly or awe-inspiring as a thousand pounds of prime horseflesh galloping across the prairie, it’s mane and tail streaming behind in the wind. But rational minds understand that every native critter out there, from ants to antelope, function as an integral part of the wild habitat.
Regardless, congratulations are due to that small cadre of Cody kids who had the verve and drive to get off their butts and try to make something better than it was, even if it didn’t directly affect their day-to-day lives, per se. We need more youngsters (and adults) like you guys.
