By
JONNY
CLINTON
The reward for an undefeated season and No. 1 seed at the 2022 4A State Basketball Tournament for the Cody girls hardly seemed a thrilling one.
In order to make it to the state championship game, the Fillies would have to knock off traditional 4A powerhouse Campbell County and the Lady Camels’ cross-town rivals who had only one loss to a team from Wyoming all season in Thunder Basin.
The No. 3 ranked Lady Bolts only loss came at the hands of top-ranked Cheyenne East, and Thunder Basin led all of 4A in rebounding and sported two of the top scorers in the East.
After two convincing wins for the young Fillies team, however, it’s clear the teams from Gillette will need to reload and regroup before hoisting the 4A championship trophy anytime soon.
Cody started out the state tournament with a 51-27 win over Campbell County on Thursday, and then took down Thunder Basin 63-51 on Friday to advance for a rematch with Cheyenne East in the championship game.
Cody 51,
Campbell County 27
Campbell County didn’t make things easy early on for the Fillies in game one.
The Lady Camels jumped out to a 13-8 lead before a Victory Buck shot from deep drew the Fillies to within a basket, and a Jessa Lynn drive and finish helped keep things close at 17-13 heading into the second, as the Filly bench provided a little spark on offense.
“I liked our defense, even in the first quarter,” coach Chris Wagner said. “Campbell County just came out confident and were hitting some tough shots. But we were defending right in line with what we have been doing.”
The Cody offense hit a wall in the second frame, however, after sophomore Molly Hays picked up her third foul less than two minutes into the quarter and left the Fillies searching for an answer.
Cody’s top-ranked defense then commenced to shut out the Lady Camel offense in the second quarter, and Hays’ return helped jump-start a Filly offense that put up just a pair of Ally Boysen free throws in the second period.
Hays hit a short jumper to start the third and scored two more times off of Campbell County turnovers to put Cody up 24-17.
Back-to-back dimes from Boysen to Izzy Radakovich for finishes at the rim helped stretch the lead to 36-22 in the fourth and the rout was on from there.
“It was just that we may have come out a little bit nervous,” Boysen said. “I don’t think we realized it until we started playing. After the first quarter we just kind of reset defensively which really helped us into the third quarter when we went back to our usual scoring.”
The Filly defense held Campbell County to 10 points in the final three quarters and forced the Lady Camels into 18 turnovers on 14 steals.
It was also the start of a weekend of Cody post players holding taller, physical centers on opposing teams to minimal impact.
Lady Camel center Maddie Jacobson was held to just four points, but the 6-foot, 2-inch senior did manage to haul in 10 rebounds in the loss.
Hays finished with 22 points and five rebounds. Kennedi Niemann added nine points and five steals. Radakovich dropped in eight points, Boysen six, Buck three, Lynn two and Reece Niemann one in the win.
Cody 63,
Thunder Basin 51
The Fillies blew off a shaky start against Campbell County and put on a clinic to start things out against Thunder Basin on Friday.
Hays drilled a triple to start things out and Boysen capped off a block on the defensive end with a finish at the rim on the other to help build a 10-4 lead.
Buck connected on the first of two threes to help build a 17-4 first quarter lead as the Filly defense forced multiple turnovers and the Lady Bolts into tough shots.
“It was good to knock down some outside shots and take them out of their zone,” Kennedi Niemann said. “It kind of let us drive and kick and that helped out a ton.”
Thunder Basin responded with a little better second quarter, but the Fillies still built a big 34-17 lead at halftime.
Thunder Basin came out strong in the second half, mostly looking for 6-foot, 2-inch Joelie Spelts down low when they were looking for a score. She led the East conference in rebounding, blocked shots and was one of the top scorers in the league.
It was a Laney McCarty triple for Thunder Basin, however, that cut the Cody lead to 39-31 midway through the third.
“Thunder Basin has some really nice players,” Kennedi Niemann said. “They all played really well in their first game too, so it wasn’t a surprise they played really hard.”
Buck answered that three with one of her own, and Boysen finished off a blocked shot on one end with a dish to Kennedi Niemann for a bucket to stretch the lead to 44-34.
Hays burned the Lady Bolts defense for a lay in to beat the third quarter buzzer to put the Fillies up 46-34, as the speed of Cody was too much for Thunder Basin throughout the contest.
The Lady Bolts put together another strong eight minutes to finish things out, however.
After a Reece Niemann hit a free throw to cap off a three point play, the Fillies held a 49-36 lead early in the fourth.
Thunder Basin then went on a remarkable run as the Fillies held back a little on the defensive side and Attie Jo Westbrook nailed a three to pull the Lady Bolts to within 51-45.
Another Bolts bucket drew Thunder Basin to within four at 51-47 with nearly half the fourth quarter to go.
When Cody went back to the defensive pressure that built the big lead, however, the Lady Bolts had no answer.
“That’s kind of something we pride ourselves on is our press and just how well it works for us,” Boysen said. “We knew if we put that pressure on it would hopefully lead to some steals or force some turnovers and that helped change the dynamic of the game.”
The Fillies forced consecutive turnovers and Hays and Kennedi Niemann were clutch at the free throw line to help put the Lady Bolts away and advance to the championship for the second consecutive season.
“We knew they were susceptible to that,” coach Wagner said. “Once we turned up the pressure a little bit our speed really came through for us and good things started to happen.”
Hays led the way for the Fillies with 17 points and five rebounds.
Reece Niemann added 13, Kennedi Niemann 12, Radakovich 10, Buck six and Boysen five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.