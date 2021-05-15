The Cody girls soccer team defeated Worland 4-0 on Saturday to close out the regular season.
It was a nice sendoff for Brylee Allred, Brittan Bower, Megan Boysen, Emma Nieters and Torrie Schutzman, who played their final home game as seniors.
The Fillies got off to a slow start and the Lady Warriors took advantage of the lack of intensity, creating shot opportunities and controlled possession for much of the first 15 minutes.
Cody finally started to string passes together late in the half and began taking more shots. Finally in the 38th minute the Fillies broke through when Autumn Wilson scored on a header off a corner kick by Ally Boysen to take a 1-0 lead into the half.
Cody started the second half much stronger than the first, controlling possession, creating space and using more of the field. In the 50th minute Ally Boysen scored with a shot from the 20 yard line into the right side of the net.
The Fillies made it 3-0 in the 68th when a shot by Jessa Lynn deflected off a Worland defender into the net, and Cody's final goal came in the 70th with another outside shot from Boysen, this time from the 18.
Cody has earned the top seed from the west heading to state next weekend in Cheyenne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.